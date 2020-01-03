 Germany: Police in Gelsenkirchen shoot dead knife-wielding attacker | News | DW | 06.01.2020

News

Germany: Police in Gelsenkirchen shoot dead knife-wielding attacker

The alleged perpetrator was attacking officers when he was shot by police in Gelsenkirchen. Authorities said the man had a knife behind his back, and they warned him several times before opening fire.

Police symbol (Imago/Deutzmann)

Police in Germany have shot dead a man who was trying to assail police officers with a knife in the west German city of Gelsenkirchen.

The man hit a patrol car with an object and sought to charge at officers standing by the vehicle "with a raised object," a police spokesman told news agency Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

Police also said the attacker had a knife behind his back and called out, warning him to stop his assault. However, these demands fell on deaf ears and a 23-year-old policeman shot and killed the potential assailant.

Germany's top police institution revised the county's terror level over the weekend , citing possible terror attacks following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Many states are on high alert following a series of Islamist attacks, including a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 that killed 12 people.

jsi/cmk (dpa, AFP)

