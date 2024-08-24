Germany: Police hunt killer after Solingen stabbings

08/24/2024 August 24, 2024 Solingen mayor speaks of 'great grief'

Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, the mayor of Solingen, has written online of "shock, horror and great grief" in the city following the attack.

"We all wanted to celebrate our town's anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured," he wrote on the city's Facebook page.

In his post, Kurzbach expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their work and expressed sympathy with those who had witnessed the attack.

"It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives," he said.

He later wrote that a hotline had been set up for those wanting to know whether their loved ones were among the victims.