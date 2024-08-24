  1. Skip to content
Germany: Police hunt killer after Solingen stabbings

Published August 24, 2024last updated August 24, 2024

Police say a knifeman has killed three people and injured at least eight at a street festival in the western city of Solingen. The assailant is still on the run. DW has the latest.

Police vans and ambulances
Three people have been killed at anniversary celebrations in the western German city of SolingenImage: Gianni Gattus/dpa/picture alliance
What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Police say they are looking for the assailant after the attacks on Friday evening
  • Roadblocks have been set up and the search extended beyond the city
  • There  is still no detailed description of the suspect, with police seeking information about the attack 
  • At least five people were seriously wounded in addition to the three deaths
August 24, 2024

Solingen mayor speaks of 'great grief'
August 24, 2024

Solingen mayor speaks of 'great grief'

Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, the mayor of Solingen,  has written online of "shock, horror and great grief" in the city following the attack.

"We all wanted to celebrate our town's anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured," he wrote on the city's Facebook page.

In his post, Kurzbach expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their work and expressed sympathy with those who had witnessed the attack.

"It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives," he said.

He later wrote that a hotline had been set up for those wanting to know whether their loved ones were among the victims. 

August 24, 2024

State Premier Wüst speaks of 'dark hours'
August 24, 2024

State Premier Wüst speaks of 'dark hours'

The premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, has said the entire region is under shock following the attacks in Solingen.

"North Rhine-Westphalia is united in shock and grief," he wrote on the messaging app X, formerly Twitter.

"In these dark hours, the people in our state and beyond are in Solingen with their hearts and thoughts," he wrote, adding that "An act of most brutal and senseless violence has hit our state in the heart." .

August 24, 2024

Police say few pointers to attacker's identity
August 24, 2024

Police say few pointers to attacker's identity

Police have said the search for the assailant has been made more difficult by the lack of indications as to his appearance or location.

"I think that is our huge problem. We don't have that many details on the attacker yet," said Alexander Kresta, spokesman for the police in nearby Wuppertal.

He said witnesses to the crime were in a state of shock.

"They are receiving professional care from us at the moment, and we are, of course, questioning them to get some more precise details," he said.

Kresta said police were currently acting on the founded assumption that the attacker had acted alone.

August 24, 2024

State interior minister visits scene
August 24, 2024

State interior minister visits scene

Herbert Reul in front of microphone
State Interior Minister Herbert Reul visited the sceneImage: dpa

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Solingen is situated, has visited the scene of the killings, expressing shock at the incident.

"Out of nowhere, someone starts stabbing people at random," he said.

"We in North Rhine-Westphalia, we are deeply shocked and united in grief," he added.

He said a woman and two men had been killed in the attack.

 

August 24, 2024

Manhunt widens as police seek assailant
August 24, 2024

Manhunt widens as police seek assailant

Special police force officers at the scene
Special police units are involved in the manhuntImage: Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS

Police have widened a manhunt after three people were killed and five severely wounded in a knife attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen. 

Officers have extended the manhunt beyond Solingen and roadblocks set up around the city.

No detailed description of the suspect has been provided so far, with police seeking information about the Friday night attack.

"Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team," police said.

Officials have also asked for the general public to help in the search.

However, police warned residents who observed anything suspicious not to act on their own initiative but to call the police emergency number.

A police spokeswoman rejected media reports that described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

A large police presence was deployed to the scene in the wake of the attack, in which the assailant was said to have "stabbed people indiscriminately with a knife." The attack began around 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT).

The festival, called a "Festival of Diversity," was part of a series of events to celebrate the city's 650th anniversary.

Solingen is a city of some 150,000 people located between Düsseldorf and Cologne.

