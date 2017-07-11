Germany: Police conduct raids on suspected Islamists in Berlin

Berlin police are investigating 12 suspects who are accused of financing terrorism, among other crimes. Investigators have carried out a total of 20 search warrants.
Investigators from Berlin's Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA) are executing 20 search warrants against 12 suspects from the Islamist scene, Berlin's public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
A total of 450 officers and police officials were deployed in the operation, a police spokesperson said, adding that more details about the raids would be made public later on Wednesday.
In all, 19 properties were searched in the districts of Reinickendorf, Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Tempelhof-Schöneberg.
The raids were carried out mostly on apartments and storage rooms, the spokesperson added.
More to follow…
