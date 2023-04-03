  1. Skip to content
Germany: Police claim driver in deadly crash had no license

1 hour ago

After seven people were killed in a crash in central Germany, police said the driver who drove into oncoming traffic had his license taken away 16 years ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PdTF

A driver in the German state of Thuringia, who police believe to be responsible for a car crash that killed seven people, had his license taken away 16 years ago, police reported on Monday.

The suspect allegedly drove into oncoming traffic on Saturday evening close to the town of Bad Langensalza in eastern Germany.

"Such a deadly accident is difficult to put into words," said Steven Dierbach, chief of operations from Bad Langensalza. "Rescue teams are there to save lives. The worst part of it was that they couldn't do anything more for those seven people."

What do we know about the incident?

Police said he crashed into two cars which immediately burst into flames, killing seven and leaving another three seriously injured, including the 49-year-old suspect.

All three were still in the hospital on Monday, police in the town of Nordhausen said.

German newspaper Bild reported that one of the cars was carrying five people, all of whom were 19 years old.

The other two victims were 60 and 44 years old.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the driver had had his license taken away in 2007.

They did not clarify why the license had been taken away, nor did they provide any info on the level of alcohol in the driver's blood at the time of Saturday's crash.

They are investigating him for involuntary manslaughter.

The road was opened again already on Sunday, but with a reduced speed limit.

ab/dj (dpa, AFP)

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics5 hours ago
