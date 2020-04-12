 Germany: Police attacked while enforcing social distancing measures | News | DW | 12.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Police attacked while enforcing social distancing measures

Police officers in Frankfurt have been set upon by gangs while trying to get crowds gathering over the warm Easter weekend to disperse. Social distancing measures are in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

German police talks to people in a park

Police in Germany's financial capital Frankfurt were attacked by men with stones and iron bars while enforcing social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, police said officers stopped their car when they saw a large group of people in the street on Friday who were blatantly ignoring lockdown rules.

As one officer stepped out of the patrol car, one of the group threw a large stone at the vehicle. The group then ran away and the officers were unable to catch them. 

Shortly afterward, a second officer was attacked by around 20 people as the officer got out of the vehicle.

Read more: German police mull wide use of drones for corona-surveillance

"Some of the men were armed with stones, roof tiles and iron bars and were threatening the officers," the statement added. When the officers chased after the group, one person threw a five-kilogram metal plate, which missed its target.

  • Police and a detained man in Dhaka, Bangladesh (DW/H. U. R. Swapan)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/N. Chitrakar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

  • People doing exercises as punishment for breaking lockdown in Chennai, India (Reuters/P. Ravikumar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Chennai, India

    Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

  • Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a motorcycle driver (Reuters/J. Silva)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

  • Members of a rapid action force in Ahmedabad, India patrol a neighborhood (Reuters/A. Dave)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Ahmedabad, India

    Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

  • Police attempt to disperse swimmers on a Somalian beach (Reuters/F. Omar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Mogadishu, Somalia

    Police attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

  • A police officer and a person on a beach in Brighton, England (Reuters/P. Cziborra)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Brighton, England

    A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

  • Police detaining an ultra-Orthodox man in Jerusalem, Israel (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Jerusalem, Israel

    Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

  • Guatamalan police escorting detained persons (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

  • Los Angeles police speaking to people at a public transport station (Reuters/K. Grillot)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Los Angeles, California, USA

    Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

  • Police officer speaking to pedestrians in Moscow (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Moscow, Russia

    During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

  • Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, speaking to beachgoers (Reuters/L. Landau)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

  • Soldiers and a police officer in a township in Cape Town, South Africa (Reuters/M. Hutchings)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Near Cape Town, South Africa

    Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.


Apartment raided

After a longer search, including the use of a helicopter, police tracked down and arrested six suspects in an apartment in the city. They confiscated several weapons at the flat, including samurai swords and knives.

This is the first such incident reported in Germany, where residents have generally respected the strict regulations that have been put in place nationwide to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Read more: Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules

Good Friday was a public holiday in Germany and police were concerned that some people may take advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures outside or meet with family and friends.

Police across Germany have issued fines to those flouting measures and have been patrolling public spaces. Lockdown measures are in place until at least April 19, and are expected to be extended.

ed/mm (dpa, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Russia: Man kills five for talking too loudly

A man in central Russia has shot and killed five people for making too much noise in front of his house, investigators say. The incident comes amid lockdown orders aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus. (05.04.2020)  

What is life like in post-lockdown Wuhan?

Wuhan residents living in the former epicenter of the coronavirus have told DW that it is too early to feel safe, even if they long for daily life to return. A mix of fear and cautious optimism hangs over the city. (08.04.2020)  

Coronavirus: What are the lockdown measures across Europe?

Countries across Europe have significantly curbed public life in order to halt the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. DW breaks down what life in lockdown means and how long the measures are expected to last. (02.04.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

South Africa’s harsh lockdown enforcement  

Related content

Südkorea Seoul | Ostern während der Corona-Krise

Christians celebrate socially-distanced Easter services 12.04.2020

The coronavirus pandemic forced Easter Sunday church services to move online because of social distancing regulations. In Sri Lanka, the Catholic Church has forgiven the attackers in last Easter’s church bombing.

BdTD - Niederlande Heerlen Drohne mit Megafon

German police mull wide use of drones for corona-surveillance 10.04.2020

Drones could be a good way to help enforce social-distancing rules during the coronavirus crisis, two German police unions have said. But their widespread use raises civil liberty concerns.

China Wuhan | Coronavirus | Bahnhof, Reisende verlassen die Stadt

Coronavirus latest: China's new cases jump to six-week high 13.04.2020

China has reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks. Authorities are trying to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Advertisement