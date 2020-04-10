 Germany: Police attacked while enforcing social distancing measures | News | DW | 12.04.2020

News

Germany: Police attacked while enforcing social distancing measures

Police officers in Frankfurt have been set upon by gangs while trying to get crowds gathering over the warm Easter weekend to disperse. Social distancing measures are in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

German police talks to people in a park

Police in Frankfurt were attacked by men with stones and iron bars while enforcing social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, police said their officers stopped their car when they saw a large group of people in the street on Friday who were blatantly ignoring lockdown rules.

As one officer stepped out of the patrol car, one of the group threw a large stone at the vehicle. The group then ran away and the officers were unable to catch them. 

Shortly afterward, a second officer was attacked by around 20 people as the officer got out of the vehicle.

Read more: German police mull wide use of drones for corona-surveillance

"Some of the men were armed with stones, roof tiles and iron bars and were threatening the officers," the statement added. When the officers chased after the group, one person threw a five-kilogram metal plate, which missed its target.

  • Bangladesh Coronavirus Ausgangsperre (DW/H. U. R. Swapan)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/N. Chitrakar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/P. Ravikumar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Chennai, India

    Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/J. Silva)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/A. Dave)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Ahmedabad, India

    Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/F. Omar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Mogadishu, Somalia

    Policemen attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/P. Cziborra)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Brighton, Britain

    A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Jerusalem, Israel

    Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/K. Grillot)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Los Angeles, California, USA

    Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Moscow, Russia

    During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/L. Landau)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/M. Hutchings)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Near Cape Town, South Africa

    Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.


Apartment raided

After a longer search, including the use of a helicopter, police tracked down and arrested six suspects in an apartment in the city. They confiscated several weapons at the flat, including samurai swords and knives.

This is the first such incident reported in Germany, where many residents are generally respecting strict regulations that have been put in place nationwide to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Read more: Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules

Good Friday was a public holiday in Germany and police were concerned that some people may take advance of the unseasonably warm temperatures outside or meet with family and friends.

Police across Germany have issued fines to those flouting measures and have been patrolling public spaces. Lockdown measures are in place until at least April 19, and are expected to be extended.

ed/mm (dpa, epd)

ed/mm (dpa, epd)

 

