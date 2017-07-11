Germany: Police arrest suspects after deadly shooting

German police arrested two suspects on Monday following the fatal shooting of two young police officers.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Sulzbach in the western state of Saarland following a wide manhunt. Another man, aged 32, was later arrested in the same area. The arrests took place about 37 kilometers (over 20 miles) from the scene of the shooting.

The suspects will be questioned to "reveal if there are other perpetrators," according to a police spokesman.

Earlier on Monday, a 24-year-old policewoman and her 29-year-old male colleague were shot dead in the district of Kusel, near Kaiserslautern, after a traffic stop.

Before dying, they were able to radio to colleagues, saying "They're shooting." They had seen dead game in the vehicle in which the group was traveling.

Police said in a statement that the 38-year-old had not made any statements on the matter and will be brought before the investigating judge on Tuesday.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the killings as tantamount to an execution.

Violent police deaths are rare in Germany.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.