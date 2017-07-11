Germany: Police arrest several after threat to Hagen synagogue

German police have arrested "several people," including a teenager, over a threat of an attack on a synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, German media and news agencies reported Thursday.

The arrests followed a huge police deployment late Wednesday at the synagogue in the city of Hagen. The synagogue canceled an event due to the threat.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul earlier confirmed one arrest, saying that a "youth" had been detained following the incident. Terrorism authorities are also involved in the investigation, said prosecutors in the nearby city of Düsseldorf.

On Wednesday, police cordoned off the synagogue after there were indications of what police described as a "possible dangerous situation." Meanwhile, a service planned for Wednesday evening to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish holiday, was cancelled at short notice.

Hagen police said on Wednesday night that they were in close contact with the Jewish community. "The people are worried,'' police told dpa.

The event sparked memories of the synagogue attack in Halle. On Yom Kippur two years ago, an armed right-wing extremist tried to force his way into the synagogue there and shot two nearby people dead.

The 28-year-old man who confessed to carrying out the attack was convicted last year and given a life sentence. He had expressed anti-Semitic and racist views during the trial.

