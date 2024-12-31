Germany: Police and doctors urge national fireworks ban

German police and medical associations have repeated calls for a nationwide ban on the private use of fireworks, citing their reckless and dangerous use around New Year celebrations.

Germany's GdP police union and the German Medical Association were among those on Tuesday calling for a nationwide ban on private fireworks ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Although setting off fireworks is only permitted for a limited number of hours on News Year's Eve into New Year's Day, numerous instances of them being used recklessly have already been reported.

In recent years, celebrations have been repeatedly overshadowed by riots and attacks, with thousands of police officers and paramedics deployed across the country.

What are emergency services saying?

While GdP President Jochen Kopelke said he favored a ban, he also conceded that the political will did not yet appear to be there.

"We need more injured people," Kopelke told German broadcaster ARD on Tuesday. "We need more emergency rooms that say: 'We are overloaded'."

"Every year the GdP calls for a firework ban. Every year the Federal Interior Ministry rejects a change to the explosives law and pushes the responsibility onto the states, to interior ministers who have reacted in part and established ban zones in some areas."

The police union president said he believed that such ban zones were not very effective, with confusion about how the rules applied.

Calls for shift to organized displays

The spokesman for the Berlin Police Union, Benjamin Jendro, said centrally-organized fireworks could provide a safer alternative to private displays.

"Fireworks belong in the hands of people who know what they are doing, i.e. firefighters and certified people. If people don't want to do without fireworks altogether, then we should offer them more organized events."

German Medical Association President Klaus Reinhardt said the incorrect, negligent, and alcohol-impaired use of fireworks could cause serious injuries, putting a strain on already-busy emergency rooms.

Ahead of the New Year, he agreed that organized displays were preferable.

"Nobody wants to deprive people of the opportunity to celebrate New Year's Eve in style," said Reinhardt. "You don't need gunpowder for a nice New Year. It's time to establish new New Year's Eve traditions in order to start the new year peacefully and safely."

Karl-Heinz Banse, president of the German Fire Brigade Association, rejected calls for a nationwide ban but told the DPA news agency that stricter rules could be put in place.

"I am in favor of those who say that fireworks should only be set off where it is not dangerous," he said, adding that a ban could be desirable near part-timbered houses or buildings with thatched roofs.

rc/wd (dpa, epd, KNA)