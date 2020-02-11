 Germany pledges 15 million euros to Rohingya cause | News | DW | 26.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany pledges 15 million euros to Rohingya cause

Top development official Gerd Müller has promised to step-up efforts to improve education for young people in Rohingya refugee camps. Müller pledged the funds after a meeting with Bangladesh's prime minister.

Muller shakes hands with PM Hasina

German Development Minister Gerd Müller promised €15 million ($16.3 million) to the Rohingya refugees during his trip to Bangladesh on Wednesday. 

Müller hopes that the boost in funding will help improve the lives of the young among Myanmar's persecuted Rohingyas in refugee camps as well as in host communities.

"The development minister plans on implementing measures that would specially support young Rohingyas in the areas of education and income security," a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development told DW.

"The projects will be implemented by the governmental organisation GIZ and non-governmental organisations such as Caritas and Plan International," he added.

Müller secured the funds on Tuesday following a conversation with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the capital Dhaka, according to German news agency EPD.

Read moreOpinion: Why has the West failed to address the Rohingya crisis?

Minister Gerd Müller watches Bangladeshi garment workers

The German Development Minister visited a garment factory in Bangladesh.

Mass human exodus 

Tens of thousands of Rohingya have crossed into neighboring Bangladesh to flee violence and persecution. 

The government of predominantly Buddhist Myanmar sees the Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim minority primarily from the northern region of Rakhine state, as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, one of the poorest countries in Asia, has expressed concerns over its ability to handle the influx of Rohingya refugees. 

In 2017, the German Development Ministry allocated €83 million for education and training purposes as well as water development projects in Rohingya communities throughout Myanmar. 

The minister is scheduled to visit the southeast coastal town of Cox's Bazar home to one of the biggest refugee settlements in the world.


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bangladesh may 'force' 100,000 Rohingya to resettle on uninhabited island

Having fled deadly violence, over a million Rohingya refugees live in sprawling camps in Bangladesh. DW gained exclusive access to the remote, cyclone-prone island where the government intends to relocate them. (03.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rohingya activist in Germany: 'We are excluded because we are Muslim'  

Related content

Bangladesch Rohingya-Muslime in einem Boot

Sixteen dead as Rohingya refugee boat sinks near Bangladesh 11.02.2020

The small vessel was attempting to carry 124 people on the 2,000-mile journey to Malaysia. Refugees are reportedly being wooed away from Bangladeshi camps by traffickers.

Bangladesch Flüchtlinge

Rohingya face genocide threat, rules UN top court 23.01.2020

The International Court of Justice says provisional measures must be implemented to protect Myanmar's Rohingya minority. In 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh to escape violence from Myanmar security forces.

Myanmar Rohingya Rauchwolke

Myanmar panel: No evidence of genocide against Rohingya 20.01.2020

An independent panel has concluded war crimes were committed by Myanmar forces during security operations, but it stopped short of talking of genocide against Rohingya.

Advertisement