Germany playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan out with broken toe

Germany's head coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that Dzsenifer Marozsan had broken the middle toe on her left foot during Saturday's 1-0 win over China – but had played through the pain.

"Anyone who has broken a toe knows how much it hurts. She really gritted her teeth and put herself in the service of the team," Voss-Tecklenburg said.

"We got the diagnosis after the game and we now won't be able to count on Dzseni for the rest of the group stage," she added, saying they were hopeful that Marozsan could return to the pitch "before the end of the tournament".

Dzsenifer Marozsan played on despite suffering a broken toe early in Germany's match against China

Voss-Tecklenburg did not say how she planned to adapt her team to the loss of her playmaker, who she described as "irreplaceable".

"You can't replace her because of the special abilities she possesses. We will have to compensate (for her loss) as a team."

Defender Leonie Maier said she and her teammates were shocked by the news of the 27-year-old's injury, who had missed three months of this past season after suffering a pulmonary embolism last year.

"However, we have a deep roster, so we can compensate for this and we will play for Maro," she said.

Germany's second Group B match is against Spain in Valenciennes on Wednesday.

