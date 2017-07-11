Germany plans way out of COVID restrictions

The leaders of Germany's 16 states, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and government officials are discussing a draft plan on Wednesday for ending most coronavirus restrictions by late March.

The proposal would see most measures gradually lifted over three stages. The meeting comes after the announcement by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach that the omicron wave of infections has already peaked, and daily infections are beginning to fall.

The legal basis for Germany's current restrictions is set to expire by March 20, but ministers and state premiers are keen to go step by step, giving them a chance to react should the situation worsen again.

"We shouldn't throw overboard all the measures that have proven to be protective mechanisms over the past months," Hendrik Wüst, state premier for Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

What is in the proposal?

The first stage would see the lifting of the limit on the number of vaccinated and recovered people who are allowed to meet.

It would also remove the restriction for non-essential shops that require customers to show proof of vaccination or recovery.

The proposed plan would then lift further restrictions on March 4, including the requirement for vaccinated and recovered people to show a current negative test to access restaurants, bars and hotels — currently, only people with a booster shot do not need to take a test.

Clubs could also open from March 4, although tests even for the vaccinated, but not boostered, would apply.

Finally, on March 20, most remaining limits, including those that target only unvaccinated people, would be lifted.

Requirements for mask-wearing on public transport would likely remain, as would testing in certain areas, but this would require a new law.

What about the vaccine mandate?

German lawmakers have been discussing the option of introducing compulsory vaccinations against COVID-19 due to the relatively high share of people who still refuse to take the jab.

Various models have been proposed, including a general mandate for all adults, but these are still being considered at the parliamentary level.

The proposal for Wednesday's meeting includes a call to "reaffirm the need to introduce a general vaccination requirement" to decrease the burden on public health systems.

