News

Germany plans to shift gears on driver's licenses

Germans love manual cars, but more and more automatics are hitting the road. Now the transport minister wants to change how people get their driver’s license.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to change the rules for obtaining a driver's license for manual and automatic cars.

Germany has a long and expensive system for getting a driver's license, including a practical and written tests as well as a mandatroy first aid course. There are also separate practical driving tests for manual and automatic cars.   

Scheuer intends to change the law to make it so that anyone who passes the automatic practical test will also be able to drive a stick shift after receiving training with a manual car. Drivers would no longer need to pass a practical driving test for a manual car.

He also justifies the measure as a way to promote electric cars, which have an automatic transmission.

More and more automatic cars are hitting the roads. According to the German Automobile Trust, last year 47.5% of vehicles that left the production line were automatics. Eight years ago the number was 27.4% and in 2000 stood at 19.6%.

TÜV, an association that carries out practical and written driving tests, came out against any changes out of concern that too many people would be out on the road without sufficient skill at using a manual transmission.

Others see the issue differently. Andreas Grünewald from the Saxony Driving Teachers Association noted that for many people receiving a manual driver's license adds to an already lengthy and expensive process.

