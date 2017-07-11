Germany plans to extend coronavirus lockdown to March 28 — reports

Germany's national government and states are set to extend the COVID-19 lockdown by three weeks, to March 28, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's states will hold discussions on Wednesday; it's been fairly common in recent months for parts of their plans to be floated in the press ahead of time.

What changes are on the table?

Merkel and the state premiers are working on a draft agreement to allow shops to reopen in areas where the number of coronavirus infections is considered reasonably low.

Coronavirus cases would have to fall to a seven-day average of 35 per 100,000 people.

Some outlets, such as florists, book and gardening shops would be able to re-open even if rates are higher.

A relaxation on the number of people allowed to gather from different households may also be on the cards from March 8.

The German government is also expected to appeal to citizens to avoid domestic and foreign travel over the Easter period.

Hairdressers in Germany reopened for business on Monday, along with hardware stores and flower shops in certain states.

More to come...