 Germany plans coronavirus vaccine development EU alliance: report | News | DW | 04.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany plans coronavirus vaccine development EU alliance: report

Wary of US and Chinese efforts to secure large doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines, Germany is working with three EU states on a vaccine procurement plan. The UK is set to host a global summit on vaccine development.

Someone holding a syringe filled with a greenish liquid

Germany is set to forge a new alliance with three European Union countries to secure access to coronavirus vaccines, once they are developed, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Thursday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn wrote to the European Commission along with his counterparts from France, Italy and the Netherlands to announce that they have joined to "achieve the fastest and best possible outcome in negotiations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry."

The four EU countries have identified the development of a vaccine as "one of the most urgent issues that the European Union has to address at present."

Germany is eager to ensure the EU will have vaccine access over fears that China or the United States may attempt to control purchases of any potential vaccines.

The US has already secured almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca experimental vaccine by pledging $1.2 billion (€1.07 billion). AstraZeneca is one of several companies that Germany is now in talks with, according to Handelsblatt.

The four EU countries may be in talks with other non-EU members on working together for vaccine procurement, including Singapore, the UK and Japan.

The EU is also preparing to use a €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) fund to make advance purchases of vaccines, Reuters news agency reported. The use of the emergency fund is yet to be officially announced.

Read more: EU seeks pharma loopholes to make vaccines more accessible

Watch video 02:20

Covid breakthroughs drive German biotech boom

EU pledges €300 million to global vaccine summit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to host a summit on vaccine development with international leaders later on Thursday. He is expected to attempt to raise at least $7.4 billion primarily to help the world's poorest nations in vaccine procurement.

Johnson called the so-called Vaccine Alliance Gavi summit a "new era of global health cooperation."

Ahead of the summit, the European Union announced they will pledge €300 million to Gavi.

One of the key aims is to provide vaccines for at least 300 million children at a vastly reduced cost.

Around 50 world leaders are expected to attend the virtual summit, as well as individual philanthropists like Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin declined an invitation to attend, although Russia has the third-highest number of cases in the world.

ed/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:30

Vaccine efforts a mix of competition and cooperation

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will coronavirus help 'greedy' pharma reset reputation?

The pharmaceutical industry has often been castigated, especially in the US, for being profit-driven. Now, many are saying the coronavirus crisis offers a perfect opportunity to the industry to boost its image. (01.06.2020)  

Coronavirus vaccine human tests show initial promise

A possible vaccine against the strain of coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has seen early signs of success in China. However, we are "still a long way from a vaccine for all," a Beijing scientist warned. (22.05.2020)  

EU wants to borrow $8.5 billion for vaccines, health care

The European Commission has proposed spending billions to help the EU reduce its dependency on foreign medical supplies. It said nations need to address "vulnerabilities" that came up during the coronavirus pandemic. (27.05.2020)  

Coronavirus vaccine: India could play decisive role in distribution

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is ramping up production of the Oxford vaccine candidate in anticipation of it passing trials. DW spoke with Serum's CEO Adar Poonawalla about when a vaccine could be ready. (18.05.2020)  

Survey: Only half of Germans keen to vaccinate against coronavirus

One in two Germans would vaccinate against the virus, if a vaccine were to be made available, according to a survey released by YouGov. One in five said they would not be vaccinated. (01.06.2020)  

Related content

zwei Pilger in der Mittagshitze auf dem Weg von Cirauqui nach Estella

Coronavirus updates: Germany to scrap EU travel warnings by mid-June 03.06.2020

The German government has said it would lift travel restrictions to the 26 EU countries as well as others by June 15 — circumstances owing to the pandemic permitting. Follow DW for the latest.

Indonesien | Eijkman Institut für Molekularbiologie forscht an einem Impfstoff für Corona

Survey: Only half of Germans keen to vaccinate against coronavirus 01.06.2020

One in two Germans would vaccinate against the virus, if a vaccine were to be made available, according to a survey released by YouGov. One in five said they would not be vaccinated.

Indien Coronavirus Covid-19

Coronavirus latest: Pakistan, India report record daily spike in new cases, deaths 04.06.2020

India has seen record daily new cases while Pakistan reported its highest number in daily deaths. Germany is planning a new European Union initiative to secure vaccine access. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement