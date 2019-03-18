 Germany: Pigeon falls foul of speeding camera in 30km zone | News | DW | 08.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Pigeon falls foul of speeding camera in 30km zone

A speed camera in the small German town of Bocholt caught a pigeon swooping past well above the limit in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone. The incident didn't ruffle enough feathers to warrant a major investigation.

A speed camera image of a pigeon (facebook.com/bocholt.city)

The speed camera image of a pigeon traveling 45 kilometers per hour

The northwestern German city of Bocholt posted a speed camera photo on Facebook that showed a pigeon zoom by at 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour) — 15 kilometers over the limit. 

The writers quipped that, since the pigeon was in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone, the bird would have to pay a €25 ($28) fine.

Read more: Duck snapped twice for speeding in 30km zone

The photo came to light months after being taken in February, when it was shared on Bocholt's community Facebook page.

The city's press office told Germany's DPA news agency that, since then, it had been overwhelmed with media enquiries about the bird.

"Whether, and more particularly how the speedy bird can be made to pay the 25 euro ($28) speeding fine remains to be seen," the post said. However, the city administration was understood not to be appealing for witnesses.

The post has received hundreds of likes since it was first shared on Facebook.

Watch video 01:28

Belgian racing pigeon sells for over a million euros

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why nightingales love scruffy Berlin

Berlin attracts more nightingales than almost any other European city. Although it's not an urban species, the little bird with the big voice seems to thrive in Germany's hectic capital. (03.05.2019)  

The science of migratory birds

As spring begins we can hear the birds returning from winter. But why do they migrate? Are they coming back early this year? And why are they so loud? (07.03.2019)  

Switzerland: Duck snapped twice for speeding in 30km zone

A duck or pair of ducks have been caught by the same speed camera flying at more than 20 kilometers per hour over the limit. The feathered felons are still at large. (20.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Belgian racing pigeon sells for over a million euros  

Related content

Armando

Pigeon fetches record €1.25 million at Belgian auction 18.03.2019

Two Chinese fanciers battled it out in an online auction to buy the star racer, smashing the previous record of €376,000 ($425,000). New interest from Asian markets in recent years has given the flagging practice a lift.

Deutschland Halsbandsittich in NRW

Living Planet: Alien parrots invade the Rhineland 28.03.2019

Birds in Germany tend to be pretty plain. Despite the broad range of species, many have similarly colored grey and brown feathers. But there are some rather exotic birds living right here in Bonn.

Eco Africa Sendung - Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 12.04.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we check out the fight to save South Africa's flamingos, houses made from straw in Germany, and paper bags produced from banana in Uganda.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  