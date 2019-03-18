Germany: Pigeon falls foul of speeding camera in 30km zone

The northwestern German city of Bocholt posted a speed camera photo on Facebook that showed a pigeon zoom by at 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour) — 15 kilometers over the limit.

The writers quipped that, since the pigeon was in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone, the bird would have to pay a €25 ($28) fine.

The photo came to light months after being taken in February, when it was shared on Bocholt's community Facebook page.

The city's press office told Germany's DPA news agency that, since then, it had been overwhelmed with media enquiries about the bird.

"Whether, and more particularly how the speedy bird can be made to pay the 25 euro ($28) speeding fine remains to be seen," the post said. However, the city administration was understood not to be appealing for witnesses.

The post has received hundreds of likes since it was first shared on Facebook.

