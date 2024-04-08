Germany, Philippines agree on military cooperation

PoliticsGermanyGermany, Philippines agree on military cooperationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyMichaela Küfner in Manila08/04/2024August 4, 2024Many countries in the Indo-Pacific are struggling to push back against China's growing aggression. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in Manila to discuss closer military ties with the Philippines. DW's Michaela Küfner has the latest. https://p.dw.com/p/4j5eLAdvertisement