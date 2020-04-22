 Germany passes coronavirus aid package for workers | News | DW | 23.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany passes coronavirus aid package for workers

As the coronavirus crisis in Germany is keeping many people out of work, the government has passed an aid package to help low-income workers and small businesses avoid economic meltdown.

People stroll in a furniture shop after its re-opening, as the spread of coronavirus disease (Reuters/W. Rattay)

Parties in Germany's governing coalition worked late into Wednesday night to come up with an aid package to protect employees and companies from the worst economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a document released early Thursday morning following several hours of "intense" negotiation, the heads of the CDU, CSU and SPD agreed to increase short-term benefits for furloughed workers, extend the duration of unemployment pay-outs, and provide tax relief to suffering industries like catering.

Read more: Germany to start first coronavirus vaccine trial

"The Federal Government must take further measures to cushion social and economic hardships and support recovery," the statement said.

Help for furloughed workers

Due to lockdowns closing off many employment sectors in Germany, low-income workers in catering and hospitality have seen their incomes dry up.

The German Federal Employment Agency provides short-time unemployment benefits when employers are forced to temporarily shorten workers' hours. The short-term scheme is also designed to prevent people from permanently losing their jobs due to "unavoidable" events.

The new short-term aid package will extend and increase the level of support in stages. Workers who have had their hours reduced by at least 50% will receive an increased payment of up to 77% of total net income after the fourth month of receiving benefits. Those still receiving benefits after seven months will receive between 80 and 87%. The current level of compensation is between 60 and 67%.

  • Norbert Röttgen

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Norbert Röttgen: Potential Greens ally

    Röttgen served as environment minister under Merkel from 2009-2012. He now heads the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee. He designed Germany's energy transition plan and is seen as someone who could work with the Greens, the party polling second. He was also part of the "Pizza Connection," a group of CDU and Greens MPs that held meetings in the '90s and early 2000s.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Armin Laschet: Affable state premier

    Laschet, a journalist and former European Parliament member, has headed Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017. The liberal-conservative is a Merkel supporter — and backed her in the 2015 refugee crisis. Another "Pizza Connection" member, he is known for being able to work with both the FDP and Greens, which may be the most likely coalition setup in the next government.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Jens Spahn: Young contender backs Laschet

    While tipped as a top contender for party chief, the 39-year-old surprised political onlookers on February 25, when he stood beside Laschet to support the state premier's candidacy announcement. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. "It is about the future of the country and the future of our party," Spahn said on his decision to back Laschet.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Friedrich Merz: Longstanding Merkel critic

    The ex-leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag withdrew from frontline politics in 2009. He made a comeback in 2018 when he joined the CDU leadership race, losing narrowly to AKK. Merz recently quit his post as chairman at BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, to "help the conservative party renew itself." He appeals to the CDU's conservative members.


CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the new measures will ensure affected workers receive a higher rate for a longer period, adding that the coronavirus pandemic has "drastically" changed people's lives.

Tax breaks for restaurants and small businesses

The aid package also includes tax relief for the hard-hit catering industry, with the value added tax lowered from 19% to 7% between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Other tax breaks are planned for small and medium-sized businesses to free up liquidity and offset losses.

The aid package comes with a hefty price tag. SPD chief NorbertWalter-Borjans said that the aid will cost in excess of €10 billion. The tax relief for restaurants and bars is expected to cost €5 billion alone over the next year, the DPA news agency reported.

wmr/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: European solidarity comes at a price

It's become the mantra of the coronavirus crisis: "Everything will be different after this." The pandemic has exposed weaknesses in health care systems and economies. How will Europe emerge from this crisis? (22.04.2020)  

Few Germans afraid of coronavirus

Most Germans are not overly worried about the coronavirus outbreak and feel the country's health officials have the situation under control. But they're more divided on accepting refugees and Germany's political makeup. (06.03.2020)  

Just how helpful is the IMF's debt relief?

Besides granting emergency credits to some, the IMF has decided to provide debt relief for poorer nations under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). Are we talking about real help or just symbolism? (15.04.2020)  

Related content

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Science unscripted - Daily news on COVID-19 22.04.2020

Not everyone can fight the coronavirus. Sanitation expert Shobana Srinivasan hopes to change that. Listen to DW's science podcast for a different angle on the coronavirus — five minutes every day from Germany.

Deutschland | Coronavirus | Maskenpflicht

Coronavirus latest: Divided EU leaders look to recovery 23.04.2020

EU leaders are set to haggle over a bumper package to help floundering economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Germany is set to start clinical tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Science unscripted - Daily news on COVID-19 21.04.2020

Is corona in our sewage? Can I bake my facemask clean? Hosts Gabriel Borrud and Conor Dillon answer your FAQs. Listen to DW's science podcast for a different angle on the coronavirus — 5 minutes every day from Germany.

Advertisement