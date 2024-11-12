Germany: Parliamentary leaders propose February 23 election

Skip next section Scholz is trying to mitigate the damage

Scholz had said he fired Lindner because he had 'broken my trust too often' Image: picture alliance/dpa

What's been happening in Berlin over the past week is a real political thriller — by German standards.

A three-party coalition government, which could have been an interesting experiment in peacetime, has failed to be just that during wartime in Europe.

Scholz's government has collapsed and is no longer able to act.

He has realized that delaying his departure any longer would only mean greater political damage to himself, his party, and democracy in Germany.

Germans call his decision "Schadensbegrenzung," or damage limitation.

Now, the parliamentary group of Scholz's SPD and the largest opposition group CDU/CSU are deciding the timing of early elections.

They have agreed on the political schedule for the next few weeks and will probably today announce early elections for February 23.

If they hadn't managed to come to an agreement so quickly, political chaos in Germany would have been much greater.

These centrist parties want to show that they can steady the ship of government and avoid a long period of political uncertainty.