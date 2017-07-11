Germany: Panel calls for transformation of German agriculture

Germany's Agriculture Futures commission on Tuesday delivered its final report on agricultural reform to Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling for broad change.

The report, portrayed as a consensus document, is the culmination of decades of bitter wrangling between farmers, ecologists, supermarket chains and animal welfare advocates.

It recommends a wide-ranging reorganization of Germany's agricultural and food supply sectors, underpinned by state investment to encourage costlier but environmentally improved production and resulting pricing among consumers used to buying at discount at supermarkets.

Merkel described the report's delivery as a "significant day" for Germany, asserting that the next government — beyond the federal September 26 election — would not be able to ignore the panel's findings.

The commission, initiated by Merkel in 2019 during hefty protests over farming policy, spent 10 months in deliberations, recommending less-resource-intensive meat production and better spacing for livestock in pens.

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin German environmentalists are 'fed up' Around 27,000 people protested Saturday in Berlin for environmentally friendly agriculture policy, according to organizers. The protests, planned by the coalition "wir haben es satt!" (we're fed up), coincide with International Green Week, a major agriculture and food fair that started on Friday.

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin Show them the money Activists wave euro notes at a demonstrator dressed like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Farmers are asking for more EU support to subsidize sustainable agriculture. Parallel to the trade fair, government representatives from 70 countries also attended an agricultural ministers' conference hosted by German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner.

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin More protection for animals Environmental and animal rights activists also protested on Saturday, demanding new government agricultural policies to ensure animal welfare and restrictions on the use of pesticides to protect insects.

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin Farmers for the future Farmers staged their own demonstration as more than 150 tractors left Brandenburg Gate and rolled through the streets of the German capital. Their protest movement blames the German government for dying farms and "frustration" in the countryside. Since 2005, an estimated 130,000 farms in Germany have closed.

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin Farmers 'bear the burden' Farmers also clogged streets in cities across Germany on Friday. They protested against government regulations demanded by environmental activists, including food labeling and pesticide reduction. "Don't forget that farmers feed you" and "No farm, no food, no future", some posters read. Lawmakers are caught between farmers and climate activists, who say reforms don't go far enough.

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin An constant struggle German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze has admitted it's impossible to "keep pushing [food] prices down while demanding high quality and environmental protection at the same time." Schulze added EU support is necessary to fulfill both expectations. Brussels has seen multiple protests by the agrifood sector, including this one in 2009 when French farmers decried falling milk prices. Author: Wesley Rahn



It brought together 31 top representatives of Germany's farming, food retailing, consumer, ecological, animal welfare and scientific sectors, chaired by Professor Peter Strohschneider.

"Ecologically responsible agriculture can be economically attractive and economically beneficial,'' said the former president of Germany's DFG research funding institute.

'Square the circle'

Strohschneider had described the panel's work, bringing together so many diverse and opposing interests, as being akin to "trying to square the circle."

Greenpeace head Martin Kaiser quit the talks in March, claiming that German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, whose ministry housed the panel's secretariat, was trying to remove "guardrails" anchored in EU Agriculture policy.

Only with the help of billions of euros in EU funding would the ecological modernization of agriculture succeed, Kaiser said.

Klöckner insisted that a societal consensus was needed so that young generations felt encouraged to take over their parents' farms and not be blamed sweepingly for "every climate and environmental issue."

Common Agriculture Policy

The panel's report follows the "green light" given last month by the EU's 27 agriculture ministers, including Klöckner, of Merkel's conservatives, for the bloc's next Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) period, from 2023 until 2027.

Still pending is final CAP approval by the European Parliament, some of whose members want tougher steps on livestock welfare and to tackle climate warming.

Foreseen under a future CAP is that farmers be required to invest 20% — rising to 25% — of their subsidies on "eco schemes," no longer based largely on hectares (acres) farmed but also on environmental criteria.

Examples include "set-aside" pastures to foster depleted insect populations and wetland soil restoration to absorb C02 to mitigate climate change.

Of Germany's 358,000 square kilometers (138,000 square miles), 51% is used for agriculture and 30% for forestry, with urbanization and transport taking 14%.

To sustain its lifestyle, however, Germany uses three times its total land area, largely by importing produce, according to a study published last year by the Thünen research institute.

Foreign foodstuffs imported into Germany caused a heavier footprint than locally grown produce, concluded the institute based near Braunschweig.

Germany currently has 169,000 livestock farms, 20% fewer than a decade ago but larger in area on average, with holding capacity of 11.3 million beef cattle, 3.9 million dairy cows, 26 million pigs and 183 million poultry.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Gravenstein: Available since 1669 Shoppers will usually find six kinds of apples in German supermarkets — all of which have a long shelf-life. Yet the country has around 2,000 regional apple varieties. Allergy sufferers tend to better tolerate older varieties, most likely because they contain high levels of polyphenol. The micronutrient is undesirable in supermarket apples because it causes brown spots when slicing the fruit.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Tomatoes of all sizes and colors Red, yellow, black and green — tomatoes come in various colors and sizes. And while modern breeds don't spoil as quickly and are robust, they often taste bland. A 2017 study published in the journal "Science" found that heirloom varieties contain more flavor-enhancing properties than newer ones. Seemingly taste lost out in the search for larger and more durable tomatoes.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Are all potatoes yellowish and round? The Bamberg potato is oblong, the Red Emmalie is, well, red, and the Mayan Twilight has mottled skin. But modern potato breeding relies on a small number of similar-looking varieties that promise big yields and can be farmed easily on an industrial scale. Most of Germany's 200 approved potato breeds are relatively new. In France, however, the 130-year-old "La Ratte" variety is still popular.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Heirloom corn is packed full of nutrients Around half of the world's daily calorie intake comes from just three crops: maize, wheat and rice. Farmers rely on commercial seeds for high yields. But an increase in quantity doesn't mean an increase in quality. Studies show lower mineral concentrations in high-performance crops. Older maize varieties, for instance, have more magnesium, potassium and lutein, which are important for eyesight.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Wheat with an extra side of gluten Higher concentrations of certain elements can have unforeseen consequences. Take gluten, for instance. It gives bread its elasticity. While old wheat varieties have higher levels of the substance, the strength of the gluten in modern varieties is seven times higher, according to research from the University of Bologna. That means it could be more difficult for us to digest modern wheat.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Ancient grains: emmer, einkorn and kamut Modern wheat's precursors contain the sticky protein gluten too, so celiac disease sufferers also have to avoid ancient grains like emmer, einkorn and kamut. But those with gluten sensitivity can often better tolerate these varieties. Einkorn is packed with vitamin A and kamut has a lot of magnesium. All of the ancient grains have higher protein content than modern wheat, but yields are lower.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties India's lost rice varieties In the 1970s, pioneering rice researcher R. H. Richharia recorded 19,000 different rice varieties in the Indian state of Raipur. Today, just 6,000 kinds of rice are cultivated in the country. During the "Green Revolution," India began to rely on a few high-performance crops to alleviate hunger. But older rice varieties contain more minerals and vitamins and are better suited to local conditions.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties The seed rebels In many Indian states, seed cooperatives have sprung up to save regional varieties. Farmers get cheap or free seeds for sowing and after the harvest must give twice as many seeds back to the cooperative. These little co-ops are an alternative to the global seed market, which is dominated by just four big companies: Bayer, Corteva, ChemChina and Limagrain.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Extreme weather and hunger Cyclones Kenneth and Idai caused hundreds of deaths in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in 2019. The storms also destroyed infrastructure, farmland, harvests and seed reserves. Regional food security could be put at risk as climate change increases the likelihood of extreme weather events.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Local seeds a lifeline in catastrophes The Benefit-sharing Fund (BSF) of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) helped to rebuild local seed banks in the countries hit by storms Idai and Kenneth. That meant varieties of pearl and finger millet that had once been lost and were well suited to local conditions could be cultivated in Malawi once again.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Climate change resilience The BSF also promotes regional seeds in other countries. The Hoima Community Seed Bank in Uganda stores the seeds of more than 50 crops that are adapted to prevailing local climate and environmental conditions. Diversity in the field is also important in times of climate change. If harvests of one variety fail, other varieties will provide a backup.

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties An icy safe for seeds The Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Spitsbergen, Norway, is home to the world's largest seed collection. Some 5000 plant species, including food crops and wild plants, are kept there. All are duplicates of seeds from national, regional and international gene banks and are stored around 100 meters (328 feet) inside a mountain at temperatures of minus 18 degrees Celsius (minus 0.4 Fahrenheit).

Rediscovering ancient crop varieties Wine: Old and beloved varieties Old grapevine varieties are something of a success story compared to other crops. For instance, Riesling was first mentioned in 1435 in Germany. Back then, the administrator of the Rüsselsheim estate near the city of Frankfurt noted just how much was being spent on Riesling vine cuttings. The Muscat grape variety is even older and was reportedly enjoyed by the Romans, Greeks and Phoenicians. Author: Jeannette Cwienk, Irene Banos Ruiz



ipj/aw (dpa, Reuters)