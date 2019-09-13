 Germany: Over 4,000-year-old skeleton discovered | News | DW | 21.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Over 4,000-year-old skeleton discovered

In a "rare and exciting find," archaeologists in Brandenburg uncovered the skeleton of a woman who died thousands of years ago. Researchers want to know how she died and why she was buried in an unusual position.

Female skeleton at burial site (picture-alliance/dpa/Archaeros/P. Roskoschinski)

The skeleton was discovered during excavation work for a wind turbine in the district of Uckermark, located around 102 kilometers outside of Berlin. 

The woman is believed to have been buried between 2,200 and 2,500 B.C., Christof Krauskopf from Brandenburg's state office for monument preservation told German news agency epd. 

He added that the unusual way that the woman was buried makes the makes the find of "a high scientific significance."

'Never made a find like this before'

Archaeologists Philipp Roskoschinski and Christoph Rzegotta, who made the discovery, said that the skeleton was found posed in a crouched position in a pit near a settlement, not in a cemetery.

Roskoschinski told epd that the discovery was a "rare and exciting find." The woman was laid to rest on her right side with her legs and arms pulled in, with her head positioned to the east with her gaze pointing north. 

Read more: Who lived near Pömmelte, the 'German Stonehenge'?

"I've never made a find like this before," Roskoschinski, who owns the archaeological firm Archaeros, told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

He and his colleague believe that this indicates the woman was purposefully positioned this way and was not simply put in the grave.

Researchers are now carrying out tests to get a better idea of how old the skeleton is as well as how the woman died. 

"Unfortunately, there were no other finds in the grave that could tell us more about the woman's life," Roskoschinski told Tagesspiegel newspaper. "But the site was lovingly surrounded by fieldstones."

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How volunteers near Berlin help excavate World War II mass graves

World War II ended 74 years ago. But volunteers are still searching parts of Germany for the remains of the war dead. Nina Werkhäuser reports from the village of Klessin, near Berlin. (09.05.2019)  

German archaeologists unearth massive mammoth tusk

Archaeologists in Bavaria had been out to find remains from medieval settlements when they stumbled across a much older and very rare find. "A complete stroke of luck," one expert said of the mammoth discovery. (28.03.2020)  

'Lovers of Modena' skeletons were both men

The famed "Lovers of Modena," skeletons discovered hand-in-hand, have been revealed to be two men after an analysis of the remains. The pair could have been fellow soldiers, siblings or cousins, said researchers. (13.09.2019)  

Archaeologists uncover biggest known child sacrifice in history

Some 227 skeletons have been found in the coastal Peruvian town of Huanchaco. Researchers believe the children were sacrified to bring an end to the El Nino weather phenomenon. (28.08.2019)  

Related content

Italien Emilia Romagna bei Modena

'Lovers of Modena' skeletons were both men 13.09.2019

The famed "Lovers of Modena," skeletons discovered hand-in-hand, have been revealed to be two men after an analysis of the remains. The pair could have been fellow soldiers, siblings or cousins, said researchers.

Griechenland, Tenea: Ausgrabung von antikem Tenea

Greek archaeologists locate lost ancient city of Tenea 14.11.2018

A city thought to be founded by survivors of the Trojan War has been located in Greece. After years of excavations, archaeologists have collected tangible evidence of a city that previously only existed in ancient texts.

Karlsruhe - Goldene Grabmaske aus Mykene

The myths and mysteries of Ancient Greece on show in Germany 29.11.2018

Back in 1876, a German archaeologist found a golden mask he thought belonged to king Agamemnon. It is one of the highlights of a major exhibition on Mycenaean culture, one of Europe's earliest civilizations.

Advertisement