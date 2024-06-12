Germany outlines plans for 'new' model of military service

Germany is looking to boost its neglected defenses in the face of tensions with Russia with a return to some model of military service. However, Berlin says participation would be mandatory only if necessary.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius formally proposed a form of military service on Wednesday, 13 years after Germany suspended conscription.

Russia's war in Ukraine has stirred up debate in Germany about how the Bundeswehr armed forces can reverse the trend of diminishing troop numbers.

What do the plans entail?

The latest proposals would not reinstate conscription as in the model that was effectively scrapped in 2011.

"We want a new model that relies primarily on voluntary participation, but also includes mandatory elements if necessary," a document about the proposals read.

Young men would have to answer a mandatory questionnaire about their willingness and ability to serve. From this, the Bundeswehr would select the most suitable and motivated individuals after a medical examination.

"We want the best and the most motivated," Pistorius said as he produced a policy document on the changes.

Women would also be sent the questionnaire, although it would not be compulsory for them to complete it.

Germany looks to Scandinavia for new conscription model

"The new model includes basic military service of six months with an option for additional voluntary military service of up to an additional 17 months," the document said.

Why is the change deemed necessary?

Despite new efforts to attract volunteers, Germany's military has increasingly struggled with numbers recently with its ranks last year shrinking to 181,500 soldiers.

According to current assessments, the German contribution to NATO's defense will require about 460,000 soldiers in the long term. Of these, about 200,000 are planned to be active with the rest being reserves.

Pistorius last week repeated his belief that some form of military service would be necessary after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about the future security of Europe.

He said Germany needs to strengthen its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, to operational readiness before the end of the decade.

Habeck: 'If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop'

This article was written using material from the DPA news agency.