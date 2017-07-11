Germany outlaws Islamist organization Ansaar International

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced on Wednesday that Germany has banned the Islamist organization Ansaar International and several of its sub-organizations.

"The network finances terrorism worldwide with donations," Seehofer's spokesman Steve Alter tweeted on Wednesday.

Alter quoted Seehofer as saying: "If you want to fight terror, you have to dry up its sources of money."

The Düsseldorf-based Islamist association stands accused of sending funds to terrorist groups abroad including the Al-Nusra Front in Syria, the Palestinian Hamas and Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Raids across Germany

Raids were carried out across 10 states on Wednesday morning. Affected states included Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Hesse.

Ansaar International's website says that its humanitarian projects help "people in need at home and abroad," with projects in Lebanon, Sudan and the Palestinian territories advertised.

The interior ministry said that in some cases, support is given to aid projects "which, however, fall directly within the sphere of activity of the terrorist organization in question."

It added that it believes that the group's missionary activities violate Germany's constitutional order.

Children could be sent abroad for radicalization

Children from Germany would be sent to institutions set up by Ansaar International abroad "in order to internalize Salafist extremist content there and carry it back to Germany," the ministry warned.

Some Salafists — strict Sunni Muslims — seek the implementation of Sharia law. Militants advocate violence to establish states they might consider as representing true Islam.

Germany's domestic intelligence said in its annual report last year that the country's number of Salafists had increased to an all-time high of 12,150 in 2019, listing them among "Islamist

extremists."

According to the report, the number of Salafists had more than tripled since 2011 and that the Salafist scene in Germany was going through a "consolidation stage," with followers keeping a low public profile.

