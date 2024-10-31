Germany orders shutdown of all Iranian consulates

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says all three of Iran's consulates in the country are to close. Berlin will also seek EU-wide sanctions.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday announced that three Iranian consulates are to be closed in Germany in response to the execution of German-Iranian dual national Jamshid Sharmahd.

The consulates are in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich.

What the foreign minister said

"We have repeatedly and unequivocally made it clear to Tehran that the execution of a German citizen will have serious consequences," Baerbock said, announcing the closures.

Baerbock also said Germany would seek EU-wide sanctions against those involved in Sharmahd's execution.

The German Foreign Office on Wednesday announced that its ambassador to Iran, Markus Potzel, had left the country for consultations in Berlin and to protest "in the strongest terms" against Iran's actions.

A spokesman at the time said the "murder" of a German citizen was "extremely straining" on relations with Iran, already reduced to a minimum.

The Iranian judiciary announced Sharmahd's execution on Monday. He was sentenced to death in 2023 after a controversial trial on terrorism charges.

The German government, relatives and human rights activists strongly rejected the accusations against him.

More to follow...

rc/ab (dpa, AFP)