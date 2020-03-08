Germany open to resettling children in Greek refugee camps

Germany's government is seeking a "coalition of the willing" to take in the children across Europe. The EU wants to avoid repeating the 2015 refugee crisis as thousands of refugees and migrants gather at Greece's border.
Germany has signaled its willingness to take a portion of some 1,500 migrant and refugee children in Greek refugee camps, government officials said Monday.
The decision came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with members of her coalition government to discuss the situation on Europe's borders and the coronavirus health emergency.
"A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children," the German government said in a statement. "We want to support Greece in the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1,000 to 1,500 children on the Greek islands."
Emerging crisis
Since last week, migrants have been gathering at the Greek border, after Turkey's government announced it would not prevent them from undertaking the endeavor.
Ankara's decision was made despite a 2016 deal with the EU in which Brussels gave billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkey preventing irregular migration flows to the bloc.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due in Brussels on Monday to meet with EU leaders over the crisis.
