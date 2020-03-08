 Germany open to resettling children from Greek refugee camps | News | DW | 09.03.2020

News

Germany open to resettling children from Greek refugee camps

Germany's government is seeking a "coalition of the willing" to take in the children across Europe. The EU wants to avoid repeating the 2015 refugee crisis as thousands of refugees and migrants gather at Greece's border.

Refugee children in a camp in Turkey

Germany has signaled its willingness to take a portion of some 1,500 migrant and refugee children in Greek refugee camps, government officials said Monday.

The decision came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with members of her coalition government to discuss the situation on Europe's borders and the coronavirus health emergency.

"A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children," the German government said in a statement. "We want to support Greece in the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1,000 to 1,500 children on the Greek islands."

Read more: Are Germany and the EU prepared for a new influx of refugees?

Emerging crisis

Since last week, migrants have been gathering at the Greek border, after Turkey's government announced it would not prevent them from undertaking the endeavor.

Ankara's decision was made despite a 2016 deal with the EU in which Brussels gave billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkey preventing irregular migration flows to the bloc.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due in Brussels on Monday to meet with EU leaders over the crisis.

Read more: Opinion: Europe has lost its soul at the border

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


jcg/ls (AFP, dpa)

Griechenland Protest der Lokalbevölkerung auf Lesbos

Fire breaks out at migrant community center in Greece's Lesbos 08.03.2020

A fire has damaged a community center for migrants and asylum-seekers run by volunteers on Greece’s Lesbos island. The blaze occurred amid a tense standoff between the EU and Turkey over the fate of millions.

Türkei Flüchtlinge verbringen die Nacht am Feuer am Fluss Tunca in Edirne

Seven German mayors: Allow us to accept underage refugees 06.03.2020

Mayor in seven German cities pled with the government for the right to welcome underage refugees from Greece. The move comes after the federal parliament rejected a motion to accept minors from Greek refugee camps.

Migranten an der türkisch-griechischen Grenze

EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM 07.03.2020

A deal to stop irregular migrants from entering the EU through Turkey has collapsed, according to Greece's prime minister. Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to enter the EU have gathered at the Greek-Turkish border.

