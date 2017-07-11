Germany: Opel plant to shut over global chip shortage

German automaker Opel announced on Thursday that it will temporarily shut down a plant in the city of Eisenach by next year.

The reason they gave is the global lack of microchips created in part by supply chain shutdowns and labor shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opel find itself "in an exceptional situation due to the continuing pandemic and the worldwide shortage of semiconductors," a spokesman said.

The factory in Eisenach will stop production of Opel's hybrid vehicles from next week and start up again next year "to the extent the supply chain situation allows."

Workers union IG Metall reacted with shock, saying there was no mention of a shutdown at a meeting with management two days ago, according to local broadcaster MDR. The workers at the plant were further incensed because there are no plans to stop work at Opel's other hybrid vehicle factory in France.

Even after cutbacks, Opel remains one of the most important employers in the eastern state of Thuringia, where Eisenach lies.

