Germany: Olympic champion Werth rides Müller's horse

When Lisa and Thomas Müller, German dressage rider and international footballer respectively, bought D'avie in 2020, they hoped for greater success. Now, German equestrian legend Isabell Werth has taken the reins.

German champion dressage rider Isabell Werth caused a stir in the equestrian world this weekend after taking part in a tournament on a horse owned by fellow German rider Lisa Müller and her husband Thomas Müller, the star Bayern Munich footballer.

The Müllers purchased D'avie, a two-time youth world champion Hanoverian dressage horse, in 2020 for several million, but the Danish stallion has since failed to replicate his earlier success.

After a couple of first-place finishes at events with comparatively weak fields, Müller and D'avie recently finished a disappointing sixth at the Grand Prix in Donaueschingen in southern Germany with a score of just 68.391% — a good, but not top level score.

And so Werth, an eight-time Olympic champion and nine-time world champion, has temporarily taken the reins – literally – in an attempt to coax D'avie back to top form.

Lisa Müller has not enjoyed as much success on D'avie as she had hoped Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance

Werth: 'A few things to work on'

"We discussed for a long time whether it was a sensible move," said the 55-year-old equestrian legend, who won gold in the team dressage in Paris this summer, one of four gold German equestrian medals. "But you can give better tips when you've ridden once or twice yourself."

When the Müllers officially registered D'avie under their name with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in January 2021, German Olympic coach Monica Thoeodrescu said: "You have to give them time."

But D'avie is now 12 years old and the Müllers will be hoping that, with Werth in the saddle, he can overcome a few hurdles and ensure a return on their investment.

"It's just about giving a bit of support," said Werth after the test events in Hagen in western Germany, during which she identified "a few things to work on."

Isabell Werth of Germany competing on horse Wendy at the Paris Olympics Image: Johanna Säll/dpa/picture alliance

Müller: 'Watching a young horse is like watching a young footballer'

For now, D'avie has returned to Gut Wettlkam, the stud owned by the Müllers in Otterfing, just south of Munich, where horses are not only trained, but also bred. Indeed, a portion of frozen semen from D'avie will set you back €800 plus 7% VAT, part of Thomas Müller's plans for life after football.

The 35-year-old has a genuine passion for horses. In February 2018, the former German international and 2014 World Cup winner posted a video of himself engaging in a form of coordinated foot dance with another horse at the stable by the name of Filou – a clip which has since gone viral.

He also co-owns Checker 47, on which Christian Kukuk won gold for Germany in the individual jumping event in Paris.

"Accompanying a young horse to the top is the comparable to the route taken by a young footballer," said Müller this summer. "You have to observe both and determine their potential: will it be enough? Where are the potential stumbling blocks?"

In D'avie's case, he's now entrusted Werth to figure that out. "He'll definitely come to me to prepare for a tournament," she said. "You need to get into a rhythm, you need preparation."

As for whether Werth would consider purchasing D'avie from the Müllers for good, she responded emphatically: "That's not even up for debate!"

mf/ab (dpa, SID)