Germany: Olaf Scholz faces questions from lawmakers

The new German chancellor is facing the first parliamentary question session of his tenure. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to top the agenda on a day Germany reported a record number of cases.
Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to address parliament on Wednesday and answer questions from lawmakers.
Scholz — who gave a first briefing to parliament in December — was set to start with an opening statement about his government's plans. After that, he faces questions on this and other topics, including the coronavirus pandemic and the issue of mandatory vaccines.
The session comes as Germany reported a record number of new daily COVID cases, surpassing 80,000 for the first time.
DW's chief political editor Michaela Küfner said that lawmakers would "freely admit" that plans to prevent the wave of infections due to the highly contagious omicron variant "fell between the cracks with the handover of government at the end of last year."
Scholz's address will be followed by debates on the plans of individual ministries in the German government which will take place until Friday.
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser — from Scholz's own center-left Social Democrats (SPD) — was set to speak, as well as Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, of the neoliberal Free Democrats and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the environmentalist Greens.
The "traffic light" coalition of the 3 parties has committed to an agenda of modernizing Germany and combating climate change.
Among the key policies of the new government are:
Like his predecessor Angela Merkel, Scholz — as head of government — is required to answer questions from members of parliament three times a year. The sessions are usually scheduled just before Easter, the summer break and Christmas.
However, Scholz moved the date forward in order to face parliament right at the beginning of his tenure as chancellor.
