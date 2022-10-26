  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
A man dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes raises his beer mug aloft
Revellers enjoy drinking the strong beer at OktoberfestImage: Diego Lima/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Germany: Oktoberfest to last 2 days longer in 2023

50 minutes ago

The Munich beer festival will last even longer in 2023 in an attempt to increase revenue.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ij0e

Munich's annual beer festival Oktoberfest will last two days longer in 2023, the city's council announced on Wednesday.

Next year, patrons will have 18 days to indulge themselves in the beer and food tents and the fair outside them, thanks to the fortuitous timing of a public holiday. The move is meant to increase revenue following losses at this year's event. Oktoberfest was canceled for the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's hope that the weather will be better, then it will make sense," Mayor Dieter Reiter said about the decision. The far-left grouping of Die Linke and Die Partei were the only political parties to oppose the move.

This year's event was marked by unusually wet and cold weather, helping to reduce the number of visitors, as well as ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Coronavirus cases in Munich spiked after this year's festival. 

Many local residents were opposed to the decision to extend the event, according to local outlets, who felt that 16 days of alcohol-fueled revelry was enough of a burden.

In response, authorities proposed that the extra days would be designated family days, with discounts on rides and no reservations in the tents to help spontaneous family visits.

This year, 55 women reported sexual or physical assaults — 10 more than last year, despite fewer visitors. 

In 2019, a total of 6.3 million people attended Oktoberfest. This year, 5.7 million guests from both Germany and abroad came to drink 6% alcohol beer out of 1-liter (0.26 gallons) vessels.

The infamous puke hill was slightly less unruly this year, with police patrols and cameras monitoring vomiting drunks, public urination, fornication and drug deals.

A day as a waiter at Munich's Oktoberfest

Prices were much higher this year as well, with festival-goers paying between €12.60 and €13.80 ($12.37 to $13.55) for a liter of beer, called a Mass.

It is not possible to buy less than 1 liter of beer at a time, although inspectors said just 14% of beers sold actually contained the full liter paid for.

aw/sms (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutschland München | 187. Oktoberfest startet

Oktoberfest Quiz — Do you know all things beer, bratwurst and dirndl?

Oktoberfest Quiz — Do you know all things beer, bratwurst and dirndl?

The world's largest beer festival got cancelled twice during the pandemic, but this year it's back! You think you know what it's all about? Test your knowledge with these five questions.
TravelSeptember 29, 2022
DW Euromaxx

Back to Oktoberfest

Back to Oktoberfest

In 2020 and 2021, the Oktoberfest could not take place due to the pandemic. This year, there are more guests than ever before. DW reporter Dhruv Rathee also jumped into the fray at the "Wiesn".
September 23, 2022
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich

Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich after 2-year break

Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich after 2-year break

The world-famous beer festival opened in Germany after two years of hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Amid economic pressure, beer prices at the event are about 15% higher than in 2019.
SocietySeptember 17, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pieces of warped metal on pavement in Kyiv

Russia's 'Iranian drones' tear at Ukrainian infrastructure

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ziyad el-Elaimy hugs his son after more than three years in prison

Egypt: Prisoner release amid new crackdown

Egypt: Prisoner release amid new crackdown

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A cameraman takes a photo of a large sign outside Maiden Pharmaceuticals in New Delhi

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

Health6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Manuel Neuer clashes with Gonzalo Higuain

Will Manuel Neuer be fit in time for World Cup in Qatar?

Will Manuel Neuer be fit in time for World Cup in Qatar?

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four Erdogan supporters are holding a stage background during a pro-government demonstration in Istanbul in 2016.

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian-British businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, former Evin detainee, describes the prison as 'hell.'

Former Evin prisoner raises alarm over plight of detainees

Former Evin prisoner raises alarm over plight of detainees

Human RightsOctober 25, 202203:15 min
More from Middle East

North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

CultureOctober 24, 202202:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman holds a bunch of marigolds, standing in a field full of the flowers

Day of the Dead: Readying the flower that will guide the dead home

Day of the Dead: Readying the flower that will guide the dead home

LifestyleOctober 25, 20227 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage