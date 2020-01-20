 Germany: Nurse accused of poisoning babies with morphine | News | DW | 29.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Nurse accused of poisoning babies with morphine

German police are investigating a nurse after allegedly finding a syringe containing morphine-laced breast milk in her locker. She is accused of administering the drug to five premature babies at a hospital in Ulm.

An archive image of a premature baby in an incubator

A nurse is being investigated on suspicion of attempted manslaughter after morphine was given to five premature babies at a hospital in southern Germany, police said Wednesday.

Investigators said the woman was on duty at the Ulm University Medical Center when, in the early hours of December 20, five newborns suddenly began to experience life-threatening breathing difficulties.

Fortunately, the babies received swift medical attention and were not expected to suffer any further health problems.

Read moreBritish hospital slammed for hundreds of fatal opioid overdoses

Morphine mixed with milk

The hospital said it alerted police after urine tests revealed the babies had ingested the strong painkiller morphine. At least two of the newborns hadn't been given the drug as part of their emergency care, police said.

Authorities then searched the lockers of hospital staff who were on duty at the time of the incident. During their investigations, they allegedly found a syringe containing breast milk among the nurse's possessions. Forensic testing showed the syringe had been laced with morphine, police said.

Formal charges are yet to be laid, but the suspect is being investigated for five counts of attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm.

Police and the clinic are due to give more details at press conferences scheduled for Thursday.

nm/se (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

World's smallest baby released from San Diego hospital

Baby Saybie weighed little more than an apple when she was born. Doctors said she wouldn't survive long. But after five months in intensive care, she's been given the all-clear to go home with her family. (30.05.2019)  

Japan: World's smallest baby leaves hospital

After five months of intensive care treatment, the world's smallest baby has been discharged from a Tokyo hospital. Born at 268 grams, the boy managed to increase his weight tenfold. (28.02.2019)  

German medics urge calm over hand birth defects

Doctors have warned against jumping to conclusions after three births at one hospital in which children were born with hand deformities. Clinicians are investigating whether the anomalies are linked. (18.09.2019)  

German nurse under investigation for killing patients

German prosecutors are investigating a male nurse on five counts of murder. Some of the details closely resemble the case of one of Germany's worst serial killers. (30.08.2019)  

German killer nurse sentenced to life for murdering patients

Former nurse Niels Högel has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 85 more people while on duty in German hospitals until 2005. He is Germany's worst peacetime serial killer. (06.06.2019)  

German nurse receives life sentence for attempted baby murder

A German former nurse has been handed a life sentence for the attempted murder of three babies in her care. She gave them unnecessary injections in order to show off her skills in looking after premature infants. (29.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The case of German serial killer nurse Niels Högel  

Related content

München | Lebensgefährliche Stromschläge - Falscher Arzt vor Gericht

Fake German doctor jailed for electric shock 'treatment' 20.01.2020

A German court has convicted a man after he impersonated a doctor and convinced women to give themselves life-threatening electric shocks. Prosecutors said he derived sexual pleasure from seeing the women in pain.

Symbolbild Masern-Impfung

German nurse under investigation for killing patients 30.08.2019

German prosecutors are investigating a male nurse on five counts of murder. Some of the details closely resemble the case of one of Germany's worst serial killers.

Weiße Rose Memorial in München Christoph Probst (r.)

German army honors member of anti-Nazi White Rose 04.11.2019

Medical student Christoph Probst was executed by the Nazis for belonging to the White Rose, a clandestine movement that stood up to Hitler. More than 75 years on, the German army has decided to name a barracks after him.

Advertisement