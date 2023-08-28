  1. Skip to content
Germany: Number of part-time workers increases

August 28, 2023

A growing number of people in Germany are working part-time, according to statistics. Women are very much in the majority in this sector, but they have also seen their number of working hours go up.

Woman holding a clock showing 2 pm
Part-time work is on the increase in GermanyImage: Christin Klose/dpa/picture alliance

The number of people working part-time in Germany rose in 2022 to around 11.8 million, as compared with some 9.2 million in 2010, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Monday.

The vast majority — 9.18 million — of part-time workers were women, who saw an increase of 22% over 2010, but the greatest increase was among men: 53%, to bring the number of male part-timers to around 2.6 million.

What else did the statistics say?

The number of people in full-time employment also increased in the 12-year period, growing to 27.2 million, Destatis said. But part-time work was a bigger contributor to the overall growth in employment, at 28%, which, Destatis said, "could be a sign that in sum, full-time jobs are being replaced by part-time employment."

However, part-time workers tended to work longer hours in 2022 than in 2010, with a working week last year of 21.2 hours compared with 18.4 hours 12 years previously, according to the statistics. Here, the biggest increase, 16%, was seen among women, who worked 21.7 hours a week, with men working 19.5 hours, a rise of 14%.

In contrast, full-time workers saw their working week shorten by around half an hour — from 40.6 hours in 2010 to 40 hours in 2022.

In this sector, women worked a little less than men, at 39.2 hours per week compared with 40.4 hours.

The two opposite trends resulted in an overall working week of 34.3 hours, down by 0.4 hours — or 24 minutes — in 2010.

What is different about Germany's work culture?

tj/ab (AFP, dpa)

tj/ab (AFP, dpa)

