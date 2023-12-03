Germany: November train punctuality worst in years — Bild

Almost half the high-speed, long-distance trains of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn were delayed in November. It's the worst such figure in almost a decade, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that the long-distance services of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) were at their least punctual in eight years in November.

The report said almost half the company's ICE and IC trains experienced delays during the month.

"In November 52% of ICE and IC trains reached their destinations punctually," the paper quoted a DB spokesman as saying. "That's with roughly 75% of the long-distance trains being slowed by at least one construction site during their journey."

The statistics do not include trains less than six minutes late, as Deutsche Bahn classifies those as on-time.



A Deutsche Bahn spokesman said three quarters of long-distance trains had been delayed by at least one construction site on railway tracks in November Image: Reinhard Kaufhold/dpa/picture alliance

DB: Performance unsatisfactory for travelers and company

The 52% figure compares to 61% punctuality for the same services in the previous November. In January this year, it stood at 73.2%, falling to 63.5% by the middle of the year before reaching the low point in November.

"The punctuality does not reflect our own standards and also doesn't satisfy the service that our travelers rightly expect from us," the spokesman said.

DB told Bild that because of the "massive backlog in renovation" work, the company "has had to expand considerably its construction operations during this year." The spokesman said 11% more construction sites were affecting services this November than last.

Construction and renovation issues liable to get worse before they get better

The German government and DB in September jointly announced a major rail network upgrade, to be completed by 2030, but warned the operations could lead to even worse delays until the work is complete.

The report's publication on Sunday also coincided with considerable disruptions to public transport amid heavy snows, particularly in Bavaria in southern Germany.

Munich's main train station was closed on Saturday and IC and ICE services around the city were halted; DB's status report website said late on Saturday that it anticipated continued "massive disruptions" in Munich until at least Monday.

Many ICEs in southern Germany were not just delayed, they were entirely unable to travel over the weekend amid heavy snows in Bavaria Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

