Germany: 'Noticeable increase' in sabotage cyberattacks

The number of cyberattacks that threaten vital public utilities is on the increase, a German newspaper reports. The nature of the incursions is apparently changing, with hackers shifting focus from spying to sabotage.
Authorities in Germany tracked a significant rise in the number of cyberattacks recorded in the past year, a newspaper reported on Sunday, with perpetrators constantly changing their method and aims.
Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has noticed an increase in the number and caliber of cyberattacks on vital utilities, according to Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
While past hacking efforts have been more about spying, the newspaper reported, an increasing proportion were now aimed at sabotaging infrastructure such as electricity, water, and communications.
"Security authorities are concerned," Welt am Sonntag noted.
"There has been a noticeable increase in the number and caliber of attacks, with the aim of shutting off power and water supplies."
Read more: Germany struggles to step up cyberdefense
Security authorities were reported to believe that the number of attacks involving foreign intelligence agencies is on the rise.
Moscow among the suspects?
Last June, German intelligence reported that it believed Russia was behind a widespread cyberattack on German energy providers. It had previously drawn comparisons with an attempted attack on a German power plant and an incursion on a Ukrainian power plant.
Read more: Six hack attacks that shook the world
In the last six months of 2018, according to the figures seen by Welt am Sonntag, the BSI recorded 157 attacks on utilities and infrastructure — 19 of which were against the electricity network. It was a considerable increase on 2017, in which there were some 145 attacks for the whole year.
Authorities believe the actual number of attacks could be far higher than the number reported, the report said. Many attacks on mid-sized infrastructure targets — such as electricity distribution systems and municipal utilities — were thought to go unreported.
Operators of utilities such as gas and electricity providers and sewage works are obliged to report such attacks in Germany. Facilities such as hospitals and public transport networks, however, are not.
Nightmare scenario
Sectors covered by the terms of the report include energy, water, health, food, telecommunications, transport, finance, and government. However, online attacks that threaten to cripple power plants are seen as the real nightmare scenario.
Read more: Russia hack attacks: Revelations from 'spy mania'
Katherina Reiche, managing director of the German Association of Local Utilities, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that facilities like power plants should be given the level of cybersecurity that currently protects security services.
"A central federal responsibility for cybersecurity is necessary for an early response to cyber threats with streamlined structures and short decision paths," said Reiche in comments published on Sunday. "Municipal providers and electricity grid operators must be involved.”
The German government is already planning a new federal agency concerned with cybersecurity, to be based in Halle (Saale) and Leipzig in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Cybersecurity experts have met with government officials ahead of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure — and many ask when Europe will finally shore up its gaps. (15.02.2019)
Hackers have accessed confidential documents about nuclear plants and prisons in a cyberattack on a French firm, media reported. Some of the data was found on a rented server in Germany, according to the reports. (02.11.2018)
The data breach that affected lawmakers from across Germany's political spectrum was the latest in a string of prominent cyberattacks around the world. DW looks at five others that have made headlines. (04.01.2019)
Thousands of workers' personal data were reportedly compromised. A US government report earlier in the week criticized the defense department for lackluster progress in securing major weapons systems from cyberattacks. (13.10.2018)
Germany has joined British and Dutch authorities in accusing Russia of instigating massive international cyberattacks. Berlin said such attacks could endanger public security and democracy. (05.10.2018)
From Berlin to Washington, Western governments have accused Moscow of staging all kinds of cyberattacks. DW examines the revelations about Russia's counterintelligence operations on foreign soil. (05.10.2018)
The Russian hacker group "Snake" has reportedly hacked email accounts of several German officials. The cyberattack was detected nearly a year after the group allegedly accessed Germany's government network. (30.11.2018)
Germany is trying to boost cyberdefense with the Bundeswehr's Cyber and Information Domain Service (CIDS), against the background of rising numbers of cyberattacks as well as funding and recruitment challenges. (07.08.2018)