Germany: 'Noticeable increase' in sabotage cyberattacks

Authorities in Germany tracked a significant rise in the number of cyberattacks recorded in the past year, a newspaper reported on Sunday, with perpetrators constantly changing their method and aims.

Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has noticed an increase in the number and caliber of cyberattacks on vital utilities, according to Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

While past hacking efforts have been more about spying, the newspaper reported, an increasing proportion were now aimed at sabotaging infrastructure such as electricity, water, and communications.

"Security authorities are concerned," Welt am Sonntag noted.

"There has been a noticeable increase in the number and caliber of attacks, with the aim of shutting off power and water supplies."

Security authorities were reported to believe that the number of attacks involving foreign intelligence agencies is on the rise.

Moscow among the suspects?

Last June, German intelligence reported that it believed Russia was behind a widespread cyberattack on German energy providers. It had previously drawn comparisons with an attempted attack on a German power plant and an incursion on a Ukrainian power plant.

In the last six months of 2018, according to the figures seen by Welt am Sonntag, the BSI recorded 157 attacks on utilities and infrastructure — 19 of which were against the electricity network. It was a considerable increase on 2017, in which there were some 145 attacks for the whole year.

Authorities believe the actual number of attacks could be far higher than the number reported, the report said. Many attacks on mid-sized infrastructure targets — such as electricity distribution systems and municipal utilities — were thought to go unreported.

Operators of utilities such as gas and electricity providers and sewage works are obliged to report such attacks in Germany. Facilities such as hospitals and public transport networks, however, are not.

Nightmare scenario

Sectors covered by the terms of the report include energy, water, health, food, telecommunications, transport, finance, and government. However, online attacks that threaten to cripple power plants are seen as the real nightmare scenario.

Katherina Reiche, managing director of the German Association of Local Utilities, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that facilities like power plants should be given the level of cybersecurity that currently protects security services.

"A central federal responsibility for cybersecurity is necessary for an early response to cyber threats with streamlined structures and short decision paths," said Reiche in comments published on Sunday. "Municipal providers and electricity grid operators must be involved.”

The German government is already planning a new federal agency concerned with cybersecurity, to be based in Halle (Saale) and Leipzig in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

