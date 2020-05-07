Germany: No let-up in anti-Jewish crimes

Germany experienced 2,000 crimes against Jews and Jewish institutions last year, a 13% rise on the previous year, according to a Sunday newspaper. That’s about a tenth of all politically motivated offenses.
Germany's annual report on politically motivated crimes will detail more than 41,000 crimes last year attributed to far-right and far-left individuals, with anti-Semitic acts amounting to 2,000 offenses, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
Citing data to be published next week by the Federal Criminal Police Office, the paper said experts blamed the upward trend of politically motivated crime on an increasing belief by perpetrators that the behavior is socially acceptable..
The 41,000 cases overall represented a 14% increase on the level in 2018, with 22,000 crimes classed as extreme right and 10,000 crimes as extreme left — often so-called "propaganda” acts such as smearing graffiti, with some far more serious.
These categories had grown by 9 and 24% respectively, Welt am Sonntag reported.
Read more: Germany: Anti-Semitism despite remembrance culture
Particularly alarming were politically motivated crimes in Germany's eastern states of Thuringia and Brandenburg, where such cases had jumped by 40 and 52% respectively.
The data "unfortunately” shows a "massive problem” at both ends of the spectrum, said Thorsten Frei, deputy parliamentary leader of Chancellor Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).
Read more: German far-right crimes rise
Politicians, journalists targeted
"Hate” tirades on the Internet were often aired "unrestrained” against communal politicians or journalists, said Frei, and some even included murder threats.
"Where ever the concept of "the enemy” [Feinbild] became entrenched in minds this sometimes quickly led to [threats] being acted out, said Frei while calling for the "swamp” of contemptuous language to be stamped out.
"People's reticence to resort to violence has fallen," Jörg Radek, deputy GdP police trade union leader told the paper. "People become violent more quickly because they are increasingly confident that their acts are socially accepted, said Radek.
"All violence from the right and left must be outlawed,” he said, "whether it's directed at a camera crew, emergency workers, or the crew of a police patrol car.”
Read more: Neo-Nazi suspect charged with murder of German politician
Hate-motivated sprees
In recent decades, Germany has witnessed a string of far-right racist crimes, including fatal shooting sprees in Halle in October and in Hanau in February.
Seehofer subsequently declared far-right extremism the "biggest security threat facing Germany," promising a beefed-up security response.
ipj/mm (dpa, AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A new museum is to be built in the Lüneburger Heide region in northern Germany, linked to the Bossard art center. Its founder was an anti-Semite and Hitler supporter. Critics fear it will attract right-wing extremists. (23.04.2020)
The right-wing extremist believed to be behind the attack in October was also charged with the attempted murder of 68 people. The man attempted an attack on the temple after posting an anti-Semitic diatribe online. (21.04.2020)
The Holocaust memorial day event was being held on the video-conferencing platform Zoom because of the coronavirus. Activists barged in, posting pictures of Hitler and shouting anti-Semitic slogans. (21.04.2020)
A police plan for video surveillance of a Dortmund street home to suspected neo-Nazis has been overruled by an administrative court. Judges have said recording activity on the road would exceed police powers. (08.05.2020)
Only 8% of racist attacks on asylum-seeker hostels in Germany from 2015 to 2018 resulted in convictions, according to a new TV documentary. The filmmakers accuse authorities of lax pursuit of "cocky" far-right suspects. (06.04.2020)