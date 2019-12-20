 Germany: Nine terror attacks prevented since Berlin Christmas market killings | News | DW | 22.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Nine terror attacks prevented since Berlin Christmas market killings

Police say two terror-related incidents were prevented last month alone. Germany has been on heightened alert for fresh atrocities following the death of "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October.

Berlin, Germany, evacuation of Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz (Reuters/A. Hilse)

Since the 2016 terrorist attack in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin, German authorities have prevented a further nine attacks of a similar nature, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said Sunday.

Indeed, last month alone, two acts of terror were thwarted, the BKA told Germany's Welt am Sonntag.

The head of the organization's recently formed department for "Islamic motivated terrorism / extremism," Sven Kurenbach, told the newspaper that the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October may provoke more attacks. Kurenbach said: "After the death of the IS leader, there was an increasing call for terror in the West in radical Islamist circles."

The nature of the onslaughts are changing too, as Kurenbach explained: "The trend is towards attacks with simple means. Firearms have recently played less of a role in attack planning in this country."

Watch video 01:31

'IS' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reported dead in US raid

Security measures

The establishment of the new BKA department was one of the more decisive reactions to the attack on the Berlin Christmas market three years ago, in which twelve people died and 55 were injured.

Read more: Christmas markets a deeply rooted tradition in Germany

At the end of October, BKA President Holger Münch said that seven Islamic motivated attacks had been prevented since  2016. Three weeks later, on November 12, 170 officers raided three apartments in Offenbach, which borders Frankfurt, and arrested a 24-year-old German who was accused of preparing a serious crime that threatened the state.

A week later a 26-year-old Syrian was arrested in Berlin, on suspicion of the same crime. His home was searched as a result.

In the Offenbach case, the investigation is still ongoing, as a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt was reported by Welt am Sonntag as saying. "The 24-year-old suspect is still in custody," she said. "The allegations against him are the subject of an ongoing investigation. ”It is not yet clear whether any charges will be brought.

Online help required

Meanwhile, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the same newspaper that these foiled terrorist attempts were yet more evidence of a functioning security force. "Our security authorities do an excellent job, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said.

Seehofer is also seeking further assistance from internet organizations in their efforts to keep citizens safe. "The security agencies have in recent years continuously strengthened. Now we have to give them the necessary powers to discover terrorists online."

Berlin tensions raised

On Saturday the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, the same location as the 2016 terrorist attack, was temporarily evacuated after German police received information about suspicious objects.

Visitors were said to be leaving "calmly and considerately" according to authorities. A few hours later, the all clear was given and two men who had been initially detained as part of inquiries were released.

Watch video 01:36

Berlin marks 3 years since truck attack

jsi/mm (dpa, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump confirms 'Islamic State' leader al-Baghdadi killed in US operation

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a special forces operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the US president. His death is considered a crippling blow to the once-influential militant group. (27.10.2019)  

IS leader al-Baghdadi death prompts terror alerts

He was one of the world's most wanted men and news of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death has been welcomed by a host of global leaders. But fears of revenge attacks have led several countries to issue security alerts. (28.10.2019)  

Germany: Berlin Christmas market evacuated over reported suspicious objects

The Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamist terrorist carried out a deadly truck attack in 2016, was evacuated over reports of suspicious packages. But police later said nothing of the sort was found. (21.12.2019)  

Christmas markets a deeply rooted tradition in Germany

Christmas in Europe? Germany's holiday markets quickly come to mind. After the attack on a market in Berlin, we look at the centuries-old history and meaning of Christmas markets for Germany. (20.12.2016)  

German terrorism expert: 'Worst fears have come true' in Berlin

Terrorism expert Rolf Tophoven talks to DW about the Christmas market attack in Berlin, why it was impossible to prevent and how citizens and politicians should react now. (20.12.2016)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'IS' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reported dead in US raid  

Berlin marks 3 years since truck attack  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin 2018 | Jahrestag Anschlag Breitscheidplatz

Berlin remembers Christmas market attack on third anniversary 20.12.2019

Thursday marked the third anniversary of the deadly Berlin Christmas market terrorist attack. Mourners gathered to remember those lost and injured.

Berlin marks 3 years since truck attack 19.12.2019

Three years on from the Islamist terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market, counter-terrorism expert Yan St-Pierre assesses what the German authorities have learned and what extremist threats exist in Germany today.

Deutschland Berlin | Evakuierung Weihnachtsmarkt Breitscheidplatz

Germany: Berlin Christmas market evacuated over reported suspicious objects 21.12.2019

The Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamist terrorist carried out a deadly truck attack in 2016, was evacuated over reports of suspicious packages. But police later said nothing of the sort was found.

Advertisement