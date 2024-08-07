Germany: Nine feared trapped after hotel building collapse

Police have said at least nine people are feared to be trapped under rubble after a hotel building partially collapsed in a town called Kröv in the southwestern German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Rescue operations were underway at the site of the incident in Kröv, a town on the Moselle river.

"Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being looked after by emergency services and counselors," police said.

Pictures from the scene showed debris of the collapsed building on the ground.

