Germany: Nine feared trapped after hotel building collapse

August 7, 2024

Police have said at least nine people are feared to be trapped under rubble after a hotel building partially collapsed in a town called Kröv in the southwestern German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The hotel in Kröv, with parts of it quite visibly damaged
Local residents notified police about the incident around 10:55 p.m. local timeImage: Florian Blaes/dpa/picture alliance

At least nine were feared to have been trapped under rubble after a hotel building partially collapsed in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate early Wednesday, according to police.

Rescue operations were underway at the site of the incident in Kröv, a town on the Moselle river.

"Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being looked after by emergency services and counselors," police said.

Pictures from the scene showed parts of a building that have been damaged with debris on the ground.

Fire brigade teams were dispatched after local residents alerted police
Fire brigade teams were dispatched after local residents alerted policeImage: Florian Blaes/dpa/picture alliance

Public broadcaster SWR said local fire brigade teams were initially not able to enter the building because of the risk that the building could cave fully.

People in neighboring bildings were also evacuated given the risk of damage a complete collapse could inflict on its surroundings.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident overnight. 

rm/jsi (dpa)