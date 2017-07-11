Germany: New daily COVID-19 infections pass 250,000 for first time

Germany recorded a record high number of coronavirus infections, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Thursday.

Over the previous 24 hours, 262,752 people were confirmed infected with COVID-19. That number was 210,673 a week ago.

Experts have said the number of cases could be even higher since many German testing facilities were operating with limited capacity.

The RKI, Germany's public health agency for infectious diseases, said 259 people died in Germany of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number of cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days also increased to 1,388.5, the RKI reported. That marks an increase from 1,319 on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16.5 million people in Germany have been infected with the coronavirus and 125,023 people in the country have died because of or with the virus.

sms/mmc (DPA, Reuters)