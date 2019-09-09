 Germany: Neo-Nazi politician to be voted out of post after outcry | News | DW | 10.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Neo-Nazi politician to be voted out of post after outcry

The news spread like wildfire across Germany — a far-right extremist politician was elected to a local post by representatives of mainstream parties. After days of outrage, the council now says it wants to undo the vote.

NPD party member and local politician Stefan Jagsch (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

Just days after being elected as the head of a local authority in central Germany, a member of the right-wing extremist National Democratic Party (NPD) may not take up his post after all.

The local council in the village of Altenstadt-Waldsiedlung in the state of Hesse moved to annul the vote on Monday.

The village made headlines in Germany after the council unanimously elected NPD politician Stefan Jagsch to a district leader post last Thursday.

The NPD, a ultra-right party with neo-Nazi ties, has been classed as "anti-constitutional" by Germany's highest court and long been viewed as taboo for Germany's mainstream parties.

But the council that elected Jagsch was comprised of representatives of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), as well as the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).

Council members defended their decision by saying there were no other candidates for the post.

Read more: Germany's far-right AfD stronghold: Life is good, but 'people are scared'

Watch video 02:28

Neo-Nazi party member elected to head German town council

'A serious mistake was made'

Seven of the nine members of the local council signed off on a motion to remove Jagsch from the council, said Lucia Puttrich, who heads the regional CDU branch where the village is located.

"Yes a serious mistake was made — but it has been recognized and it is also being corrected accordingly," Puttrich told local public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk.

Only a two-thirds majority on the council is needed to force Jagsch out of his post, but it is still not clear when he would be asked to leave.

The NPD politician already said he will not go willingly. Jagsch told news agency DPA that he would have the council's motion legally examined.

Read more: Far-right offenses rise in Germany in 2019

Outrage over election 'justified'

Jagsch's election sparked outrage across Germany and horrified reactions from federal politicians who voiced disbelief that their own party members unanimously signed off on his election to the local post.

CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had called for the vote to be reversed, saying that "horror and indication" about his election were "completely justified."

Kathrin Anders, a state lawmaker with the Greens, urged more people to get active in local politics to prevent such situations in the future.

"In a democracy, personnel shortages cannot be an argument for electing a neo-Nazi," she said.

NPD party member and local politician Stefan Jagsch

Jagsch posted a picture on his Facebook page posing with a sign that reads: "They say migration and they mean genocide"

NPD is 'similar' to Hitler's Nazi party

Not all on the local council appeared to regret their decision.

CDU representative and councilmember Norbert Szilasko described Jagsch as "absolutely collegial and calm" and said that "party membership doesn't play a role for us."

The NPD is known for its vehement anti-migrant stance. On his Facebook page, Jagsch has an image of him next to a sign that reads: "They say migration and they mean genocide."

Germany's Constitutional Court said in 2017 that the NPD was "similar in character" to Adolf Hitler's Nazi party.

The court, however, ruled against banning the party because it said the NPD was too weak to endanger democracy.

Watch video 12:00

World Stories - Germany: Rock against neo-Nazis

rs/cw (dpa, epd)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Merkel party colleagues elect far-right extremist to local council

Local leaders of Angela Merkel's CDU and the center-left SPD have been left horrified after their representatives elected a member of the far-right NPD to head a local authority. There were no alternative candidates. (07.09.2019)  

The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

A recent series of far-right protests made headlines around the world and fueled concern over increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany. DW examines the individuals who helped to organize these rallies. (14.09.2018)  

Germany: Far-right offenses rise in 2019

Neo-Nazis and other far-right groups have committed 8,605 crimes in 2019 so far. The rise of anti-migrant and neo-Nazi groups has alarmed the authorities. (14.08.2019)  

Germany's far-right AfD stronghold: Life is good, but 'people are scared'

Almost 50% of voters from Neisseaue who turned out in Saxony's elections cast their ballot for the far-right AfD. "Life is good," say locals, but migration remains an issue — despite there being no refugees. (06.09.2019)  

Extreme-right NPD electoral ad dropped from German TV — report

A court has reportedly confirmed that a German public broadcaster has the right not to air a National Democratic Party campaign ad. The NPD is the most prominent ultranationalist party currently active in Germany. (27.04.2019)  

Germany's Constitutional Court rules against banning far-right NPD party

Federal judges in Germany have ruled against banning the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD). It is the second attempt to ban the NPD that has ended in failure. (17.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Neo-Nazi party member elected to head German town council  

World Stories - Germany: Rock against neo-Nazis  

Related content

Neo-Nazi party member elected to head German town council 09.09.2019

Political leaders in Germany are demanding to know how a town council could have elected a man from a neo-Nazi party as its head. Stefan Jagsch, of the NPD party, ran uncontested and was installed unanimously with votes from establishment parties.

Deutschland Hessen l NPD Stefan Jagsch zum Ortsvorsteher gewählt

Germany: Merkel party colleagues elect far-right extremist to local council 07.09.2019

Local leaders of Angela Merkel's CDU and the center-left SPD have been left horrified after their representatives elected a member of the far-right NPD to head a local authority. There were no alternative candidates.

Facebook App

German civil servant, former soldier fired for wishing Adolf Hitler happy birthday on Facebook 29.10.2018

The former soldier wrote the well-wishes on the anniversary of Hitler's birthday in 2016, calling the Nazi leader a "hero to many Germans." He was still in his probation period in the state civil service at the time.

Advertisement