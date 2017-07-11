Germany needs better climate policy, Merkel says from flooded region — live updates

More than 150 people have been reported dead across western Germany, with more fatalities across Europe

Officials warn the death toll might still rise further

Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed in the rescue effort

Chancellor Angela Merkel has surveyed damage in the devastated municipality of Schuld

The worst-hit regions are in western Germany around the borders to the Benelux countries

The flooding has also impacted eastern Germany and Austria

Merkel speaks to the nation

After arriving the town of Schuld, German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the situation in the flooded regions as "surreal" and "terrifying." She pledged quick financial aid.

"Germany is a strong country," Merkel continued. "We will stand up to this force of nature, in the short term, but also in the medium and long term."

What is needed is a policy "that takes nature and the climate more into consideration than we have have done in recent years," she said. The chancellor also called on citizens for monetary donations for the affected communities.

Merkel and the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister President Malu Dreyer have vowed close coordination between Germany's federal and state governments.

"Because we can't do this alone," Dreyer said in a joint conversation with relief workers in Schuld. "It is quite great that the German chancellor is here today." The willingness of the local population to help is very great, she added.

Earlier, Merkel also visited the flood-hit region of Ahrweiler for the first time after returning from her final official visit to the United States as the country's leader.

DW's Giulia Sandelli reports that Merkel will see "first-hand" the damage in Schuld for herself. However, some locals opted to make sandwiches for volunteers rather than watch the chancellor's walkabout.

The chancellor went on a walkabout talking to locals upon her arrival in Schuld

"There is also a bit of skepticism here," our correspondent says. "Some people I spoke to said they think it's more of a picture opportunity for the election campaign, rather than a visit that will actually bring something."

"Others are happy for this support. But what everyone tells me is that they want this support to last in the long term."

German Olympic team remembers flood victims

The German Olympic team, made up of 80 athletes, held a minute of silence on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in the flooding disaster at their base in Tokyo.

The German Olympics Sports Confederation, known by its German acronym DOSB, has already earmarked €100,000 ($118,000) in emergency funding.

"The floods are also significantly hurting sports clubs in the affected areas," said DOSB President Alfons Hörmann on Friday.

The DOSB has launched an appeal to try and raise more money for the victims.

Pope Francis prays for European flood victims

The pope appeared at St Peter's Square to bless Sunday worshippers for the first time since recovering from colon surgery two weeks ago.



The 84-year-old pontiff used his 14-minute address to pray for the people of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands who were hit hardest.

"May the Lord receive the deceased and comfort the families," the Catholic leader told a crowd of hundreds of faithful outside the Vatican.

Floods bring famous Belgian chocolate factory to halt

One of Belgium's most famous chocolate factories is out of action.

The Galler plant in Vaux-sous-Chevremont just outside Liege supplies the royal court of Philippe, the King of the Belgians.

It has ground to a halt after a week of torrential rains swept through production lines, damaging machines and destroying ingredients.

"The priority now is to secure the factory and to get the electricity back on," said Valerie Stefenatto, the 32-year-old communications manager.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Galler pumped out 1,700 tonnes of chocolate every year.

German insurers want rethink on climate change

Germany's insurance industry has called on the country's politicians to re-examine their policies on climate change after the devastating floods. "In many places, adaptation to the consequences of climate change is being neglected," Joerg Asmussen, managing director of the German Insurance Association (GDV), told the Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Asmussen said buildings are still being erected in high-risk areas and there is a lack of investment in preventative measures. "We have to change course here, otherwise a spiral of further catastrophes and increasing damage will be set in motion, which will first become expensive and then at some point unaffordable," he was quoted by the weekly newspaper as saying.

Israeli president offers support to Germany

New Israeli president Issac Herzog has written to his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to express "our friendship and support of the German people in this time of destruction and loss."

Aides to President Herzog said he told Steinmeier that "Israel is a partner in any effort or initiative aimed at addressing this urgent challenge (of climate change)."

Nearly 60 people still missing in Erftstadt

The town of Erftstadt, west of Cologne, remains closed off after some of the worst floods in living memory.



Several residents are still waiting for news of their loved ones as authorities report that 59 people are still unaccounted for.



A spokesman for the Rhine-Erft district told the WDR broadcaster on Sunday that the breakdown of the local telephone network may explain why some people have been unable to be contacted.

Bavaria evacuation attributed to geology

As many as 130 people were evacuated from their homes in the Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land close to the Austrian border in southern Germany.

Officials told 80 people from Schönau am Königssee to leave their houses. District administrator Berhard Kern said the order was given due to "geological problems", but the Christian Social Union politician gave no further details. He added that roads in and around the area are "extremely badly affected" by the rising water levels.

Battle against flood 'devastation' in Schuld

DW's Giulia Saudelli is reporting on the ground in the flood-hit village of Schuld, which has seen large areas destroyed by the extreme weather.

"One can see the devastation and destruction that the water has brought through the town," our correspondent says.

"Some of the houses that were closer to the river have been completely swept away. Houses futher back away from the water are destroyed up to the second floor; some are completely gutted and filled with mud and debris," she reports.

Schuld, which has a population of just over 700 people, is in Germany's Eifel region close to the border with Belgium.

Residents in Ahr 'trapped' by geography

At the center of the floods is the Eifel region, a low mountain range that stretches across eastern Belgium and western Germany, bordering the Rhine and Mosel rivers. In Germany, the Eifel lies in both federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The area is home to usually gentle, picturesque rivers that run through the towns. These are the rivers that burst their banks, flooding and laying to waste entire villages.

Heavy rain in such mountainous terrain is particularly dangerous because water collects in the valleys instead of spreading evenly across other surfaces. This is what happened in the Ahr region, a particularly narrow valley, where a sudden rise in water levels would leave residents with little chance to escape the flood.

The small towns affected in the Eifel area benefit mainly from tourist economic activity, which had slowed down significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The floods are likely to be a terrible setback for the region.

Aerial view of the damage

Before and after footage of the Ahr valley show just how much water was carried by the small river, spilling into the entire town and the dramatic devastation that followed.

Grand Prix becomes help center

Germany's oldest Grand Prix race track has been turned into a provisional center to help the victims of the recent floods.

Thousands of motor sports fans had marked July 15 to 17 in their diaries for the ADAC Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.

Ferry, a Dutchman who has worked at the event as an attendant in recent years, decided to stay on to help when the floods struck. Oliver Pieper reports from the scene.

German opposition slam 'laughing' Laschet

Opposition parties have hit out at Armin Laschet, the state premier of North-Rhine Westphalia, who hopes to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in September's election.

The Christian Democratic (CDU) candidate was filmed making a joke with aides during his visit to flood-hit areas of western Germany, sparking fierce criticism. "The way Armin Laschet is joking around in the background while the federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier is speaking to victims is without decency and outrageous," Lars Klingbeil, secretary-general of the Social Democrats (SPD), told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"They say that in times of crisis, one's true character reveals itself," he said, concluding that Laschet had "disqualified himself."

The Social Democrats are currently in coalition with the conservative CDU, but running against them in the September 26 poll.

The economic liberal Free Democrat (FDP) party also attacked Laschet in the same paper, with deputy parliamentary leader Michael Theurer saying that "fooling around without a mask while the president remembers the victims does not do justice to the seriousness of the situation." Laschet apologized for his conduct as "inappropriate" on Saturday evening on Twitter.

Cities and municipalities call for reforms

Germany's Association of Cities and Municipalities (DGsTB), a group that represents the interests of local authorities, has said there needs to be fundamental reform when it comes to protection from potential natural disasters.

"The disaster shows once again that we need to reorganize civil protection in a new, better and more sustainable way," said DStGB chief executive Gerd Landsberg in an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance must be strengthened and early warning systems improved, he said.

Germany floods death toll rises to 156

The number of people who have died in the extreme flooding in Germany has risen to 156, authorities say.

Koblenz police said on Sunday that another 12 bodies had been found in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate overnight, bringing the number of fatalities there to 110.

Officials in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia reported 45 deaths by late Saturday evening.

At least one person is now known to have died in floods in the Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land close to the border with Austria and the city of Salzburg.

Austria's Kurz lauds emergency services

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised the country's emergency services after it, too, was hit by extreme weather.

"Heavy rains and storms are unfortunately causing severe damage in many places in Austria," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who are doing everything to help! We will not leave those affected alone and support them in rebuilding," he said.

A flash flood swept through the town of Hallein, near the German border, late Saturday.

Berlin promises help for flood victims

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, along with Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, has promised help to victims of the flooding, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Scholz told the newspaper he will propose several assistance measures to other cabinet members next week.

He said an amount "significantly higher" than €300 million ($354 million) in emergency aid would be needed for the victims of the flooding.

Floods also hit eastern Germany, Austria

The floods are hitting not only western Germany, but also other parts of the country.

Hard rainfall in the eastern German state of Saxony has caused flooding in a region called Saxon Switzerland, which is located southeast of the major city of Dresden. The hilly area around the Elbe valley is a popular tourist destination.

Bavaria district declares disaster

The Berchtesgadener Land district of Germany's Upper Bavaria on Saturday night declared a disaster situation due to flooding.

Two deaths were reported although it was initially unclear whether these were related to the floods, a spokesperson said.