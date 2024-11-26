Germany: 288,000 foreign workers needed annually until 2040

Despite recent reforms to labor migration law, Germany is still facing a severe deficit in skilled workers. A new study has found that this will have to be filled by immigrants.

Germany's workforce could shrink by 10% by 2040 without "substantial" immigration, according to a study commissioned by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

The study found that, without an influx of around 288,000 skilled foreign workers per year, the size of the German workforce could drop from around 46.4 million currently to 41.9 million in 2040. By 2060, it could drop as low as 35.1 million.

"The departure of the baby boomers from the labor market presents big challenges," said Susanne Schultz, migration expert at Bertelsmann.

Schultz said that Germany's domestic potential needs to be further developed and increased, but also that "this demographic shift demands immigration."

A second projection model, based on more pessimistic data, calculated that as many as 368,000 immigrant workers could be required annually until 2040, dropping to 270,000 per year after that until 2060.

Are Germany's labor migration reforms enough?

With labor migration currently lagging below required levels, Schultz said that barriers needed to be removed and conditions for immigrants improved.

Germany's labor migration laws were reformed in 2023 to make it easier and more attractive for qualified foreign workers to take up positions in Germany, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser promising "the most modern immigration law in the world."

Releasing its new study, however, the Bertelsmann Foundation said those foreign workers wouldn't come "without a more welcoming culture throughout local authorities and businesses," and without "the perspective of staying long-term."

Germany seeks to attract foreign skilled workers To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'I want equality but I won't beg for it'

One example cited by Germany's dpa news agency offers food for thought.

The outlet quoted a Syrian refugee who fled the civil war in his native country in 2016 aged 21 before graduating from universities in western Germany with bachelors and masters degrees.

Now an IT specialist, trained in Germany, he is moving to Switzerland.

"I gave my very best here in order to be considered an equal but I felt discrimination and rejection," he said, recounting denigration in social circles and part-time work while waiting for an acceptable job offer which never came.

"I want to be treated as an equal," he said. "But I'm not going to beg for it."

For Bertelsmann's Schultz, the case is "unfortunately not an anomaly. Germany can't afford that and must become more attractive."

How will a shrinking workforce affect Germany's regions?

According to the analysis, the effect of a shrinking workforce and the need for greater immigration to plug the gaps would be felt differently across Germany.

While the average 10% contraction would likely apply to the country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, demographically weaker states such as Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt in the former East Germany, and the small state of Saarland on the French border, would be even harder hit.

Even traditionally well-off southern regions like Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg wouldn't be completely unscathed.

Major cities like Hamburg and Berlin, which already benefit from high levels of immigration, would be less negatively impacted, according to the study.

mf/nm (dpa, AFP)