Germany: NATO airbase raises security over potential threat

The NATO Airbase in Germany's Geilenkirchen said it sent non-essential staff home, citing intelligence reports indicating a potential threat.

"We raised the security level at NATO Airbase Geilenkirchen based on intelligence information indicating potential threat," the base said in a post on social media platform X.

"All non-mission essential staff have been sent home as a precautionary measure," the base said in a statement on the social media platform X, without giving details. "The safety of our staff is our top priority. Operations continue as planned."

A spokesperson for the Geilenkirchen airbase said that the security levels have been raised to Charlie. As per NATO's definition, level Charlie means that there has been an incident or that there is evidence suggesting a high likelihood of terrorist action against the alliance.

The authorities did not provide any details but assured there was no reason for concern and that security had been raised as a precautionary measure.

Repeated threats

This is the second time security has been beefed up at a base stationing NATO's fleet of AWACS surveillance planes.

Last week, a military base in Cologne was sealed off to investigate suspected sabotage of water after a hole was found in a fence near drinking water storage facilities.

NATO has earlier warned of threats from Russia that could include acts of sabotage and cyberattacks.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in June said the Western military alliance was observing a pattern evolving and that recent attacks were a result of Russian intelligence becoming more active.

