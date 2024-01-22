Germany: Nationwide protests against the far right
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany over the weekend in support of democracy and against right-wing extremism. A demonstration in Munich had to be called off due to overcrowding.
Mass crowds showed up nationwide
A large crowd gathered at the Römerberg in central Frankfurt am Main Saturday to demonstrate against the AfD and right-wing extremism. Determined to send a signal of resistance against right-wing activities under the motto "Defend Democracy," police estimated that 70,000 people showed up for the event.
Together, not against one another
"We want togetherness!" can be read on a poster in Nuremberg, where around 15,000 demonstrators gathered in response to recent news of a meeting of right-wing circles, including representatives of the AfD, CDU and the Identitarian Movement. The meeting reportedly focused on "remigration plans" calling for the deportation asylum seekers and German citizens of foreign origin.
Heidelberg comes together against the right
People also took to the streets in many small and medium-sized towns. According to police, around 18,000 people marched through Heidelberg city center — more than 10% of the city's population. And in Bonn, with a population of around 340,000, 25,000 people gathered.
Demonstrations on the island of Sylt
There was also a large demonstration against the far-right on the North Sea island of Sylt on Saturday. Around 1,000 islanders and guests at the popular tourist destination joined the demonstration at City Hall.
Statement against hate at the Ulm Minster
Thousands of people gathered in bright sunshine at Ulm's Münsterplatz carrying signs and shouting slogans rejecting hatred and hate speech. Police estimated the number of demonstrators at 10,000.
Munich: Closed due to overcrowding
Response to calls to demonstrate against the far-right was so overwhelming in Munich that the event had to be cancelled due to overcrowding. Police estimated the number of participants at 80,000. When organizers announced they expected around 250,000 people, police said security could no longer be guaranteed, leading to the closure.
Potatoes are migrants, too
A demonstrator in Munich holds up a sign reading "Even the Potato Has a Migrant Background" in an ironic take on far-right "remigration plans." The word "remigration" was recently named Germany's "non-word of the year."
Young and old at mass protest in Berlin
According to organizers, around 350,000 people gathered in Berlin over the weekend to voice their displeasure at the rise of right-wing tendencies in Germany under the motto: "Defending Democracy: Together Against the Right." Police put the number at around 100,000.
Cologne on its feet
Despite cold weather, officials in Cologne estimated that some 70,000 residents took to the streets to march against the far right on Sunday. The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, welcomed the demonstrations, saying that all of Germany's centrist-democratic parties had recognized the seriousness of the situation.