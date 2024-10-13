Germany national team: Goalkeeper Baumann's wait is over

Oliver Baumann will become the third oldest man to make his debut for Germany at 34. The Hoffenheim goalkeeper may have had to wait for his chance, but his coach thinks he is ready to grab it.

Oliver Baumann has had to be patient. Now, more than four years since he was first called up for a Germany squad, and 14 years and 467 games after his Bundesliga debut, the Hoffenheim goalkeeper will finally make his debut for the national team against the Netherlands.

Baumann, 34, will replace Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel on Monday after Nübel made his debut in Friday's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Back in 2020, when first called up by Joachim Löw, Baumann said he had been "working towards this opportunity for many years." And with Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffering a bad knee injury and not able to replace the retired Manuel Neuer, Baumann's moment is finally here.

"Oli had an outstanding start with many good games in the Bundesliga and the Europa League," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who also coached Baumann during his first head coach job at Hoffenheim ”He deserves to get an international cap.”

Fight for the shirt

Veteran goalkeeper Neuer has had the number 1 jersey tied up for Germany almost since his debut in 2009. But Neuer's predecessor, Oliver Kahn, said there is little to choose between Baumann and Nübel, who will likely compete for the starting berth until the end of the season due to ter Stegen's injury.

Oliver Baumann (left) and Alexander Nübel are the two main contenders for the goalkeeper spot Image: Memmler/Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance

"The position between the posts is absolutely open, I currently see no obvious ranking," he told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

According to Kahn, Nübel has one slight edge. "Unlike Oliver Baumann, he has the chance to prove himself at international level in the Champions League. That is an advantage," Kahn said.

Nevertheless, it's Baumann that will start against the Netherlands. It is reward for a career built on solidity, shot stopping and professionalism. Baumann has been at Hoffenheim for a decade, having moved from Freiburg and is now captain.

"Oliver Baumann is not only an icon and record player for our club, he is an absolute role model,” said Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen in 2023. "Oli has been through all kinds of highs and lows with us, but has always been a key player and loyal servant, even if he has continually reinvented himself as a goalkeeper."

Struggles in the Bundesliga

While Baumann has enjoyed highs for the club from the small village in Sinsheim, who controversially rose up the German football pyramid thanks to the investment of software tycoon Dietmar Hopp, his side have struggled in the Bundesliga this term and sit in 16th, the relegation playoff place.

While that may keep Baumann busy, coach Nagelsmann warned that it may not help his chances in the national team in the longer term. When asked whether Nübel and Baumann would continue to share the role after these matches, Nagelsmann said: "I don't know. It depends on the performance in the league. If someone concedes ten goals, I don't think so.”

Neuer's consistent excellence and refining of the goalkeeper's role make him an impossible act to follow. But Baumann has been waiting long enough to be totally prepared for his chance.