Germany national football team

Germany's national football team, coached by Joachim Löw, is one of the most successful soccer teams in the world. The team has won four World Cups over its history: 1954, 1974, 1990 and - most recently - in 2014 in Brazil.

With players like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller, Germany's national football team have a star-studded cast whenever they take to the pitch. The side is regularly involved in friendlies, World Cup and EURO qualifiers as well as major international tournaments. This page is a collection of all recent DW content relating to the team.