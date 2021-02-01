Visit the new DW website

Germany national football team

Germany's national football team, coached by Joachim Löw, is one of the most successful soccer teams in the world. The team has won four World Cups over its history: 1954, 1974, 1990 and - most recently - in 2014 in Brazil.

With players like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller, Germany's national football team have a star-studded cast whenever they take to the pitch. The side is regularly involved in friendlies, World Cup and EURO qualifiers as well as major international tournaments. This page is a collection of all recent DW content relating to the team.

FOTOMONTAGE: Bayern-Shootingstar vor DFB-Debuet Bundestrainer Jogi Loew soll genaue Plaene mit dem Talent haben. Archivfoto: Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen, Gestik,gibt Anweisungen, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. FC Bayern Muenchen-Lokomotive Moskau 2-0, Fussball Champions League,Gruppe A, Gruppenphase,6.Spieltag, am 09.12.2020 A L L I A N Z A R E N A. *** PHOTOMONTAGE Bayern Shootingstar before DFB Debuet National coach Jogi Loew is said to have exact plans with the talent Archivfoto Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen , gestures,gives instructions, action,single image,cropped single motif,half figure,half figure FC Bayern Muenchen Lokomotive Moscow 2 0, Football Champions League,Group A, Group Stage,Matchday 6, on 09 12 2020 A L L I A N Z A R E N A

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in Germany-England tug-of-war 01.02.2021

Germany look set to offer Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala the chance to represent the national team in the next round of internationals in March. But the Stuttgart-born prospect is believed to favor England.
Frankfurt's Dutch forward Bas Dost celebrates scoring the 0-2 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frenkfurt on September 25, 2020 in Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sports news feed: Bas Dost to leave Frankfurt for Club Brugge 25.12.2020

Eintracht Frankfrurt striker Bas Dost is to move to Club Brugge in the January transfer window. Elsewhere, Christian Gross is set to take over as coach of Schalke until the end of the season, according to media reports.
11.10.2018, Berlin: Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Vorbereitung: Toni Kroos beantwortet bei einer Pressekonferenz in Vorbereitung der Nations-League-Spiele gegen die Niederlande und Frankreich die Fragen von Medienvertretern. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Toni Kroos defends Joachim Löw after Michael Ballack criticism 11.10.2018

After former Germany captain Michael Ballack admitted he was surprised Joachim Löw kept his job after the World Cup debacle, midfielder Toni Kroos has leapt to his coach's defense.
9. September 2018: Sinsheim, Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena: Fussball Freundschaftsspiel, Deutschland - Peru: Deutschlands Nico Schulz am Ball (DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video). (HINWEIS: NUTZUNG FÜR DEN BILDFUNK NUR NACH RUECKSPRACHE) Foto: Thomas Eisenhuth/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Once a banged-up prospect, Nico Schulz makes 'satisfactory' Germany debut 10.09.2018

Three years after a knee injury derailed his career, Nico Schulz has made his Germany debut. His was a performance marked by highs and lows, but it seems to have been good enough for Joachim Löw to give him another look.
22.3.2017*** Fußball: Länderspiele, Deutschland - England am 22.03.2017 in Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Timo Werner aus Deutschland und Christopher Smalling (r) aus England kämpfen um den Ball. Timo Werner hat bei seinem Länderspieldebüt gegen England einen Muskelfaserriss im linken Oberschenkel erlitten. Foto: Bernd Thissen/dpa (zu dpa:Länderspieldebütant Werner erleidet Muskelfaserriss vom 23.03.2017) | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Werner ruled out of Denmark game 05.06.2017

The RB Leipzig striker had the chance to push for a permanent starting berth. But he will miss the friendly on Tuesday with stomach problems, meaning Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner could earn a first cap.
Bundestrainer Joachim Loew (Deutschland). GES/ Fussball/ WM Qualifikation: DFB-Pressekonferenz in Oslo, 03.09.2016 Football / Soccer: World Cup qualification: DFB press conference, Oslo, Norway, September 9, 2016 | Verwendung weltweit Copyright: picture-alliance/augenklick/GES/M. Ibu Güngör

Joachim Löw speaks out against World Cup expansion plans 05.10.2016

Germany's national team manager says FIFA's plan to increase the World Cup to 48 teams could "dilute" the sporting value of the competition.
Die Spieler Sebastian Schweinsteiger (l-r), Ilkay Gündogan, Christoph Kramer und Sami Khedira von der Fußball Nationalmannschaft steigen am 11.06.2015 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in ein Flugzeug. Die Mannschaft ist auf dem Weg zum Qualifikationsspiel für die Fußball EM in Faro (Portugal) gegen Gibraltar. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Löw's new Germany still under construction 14.06.2015

Germany head into the summer break second in group D in their quest to qualify for Euro 2016. But where does the team stand a year on from winning the World Cup? DW's Jefferson Chase looks at the pros and cons.
Brian, Sergio, Peter und Eric: Vier Fußball-Fans aus Gibraltar im Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal, am 13.06.2015 (Foto: DW/André Leslie)

A night to remember in Faro for Gibraltar's fans 13.06.2015

Despite losing 7-0 to Germany, Gibraltar's fans celebrated their players as champions as they left the pitch. For Brian, Sergio, Peter and Eric, this was a special chapter in Gibraltar's short history of internationals.
13.6.2015 *** Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger (L-R), Ilkay Guendogan, Andre Schuerrle, Karim Bellarabi and Patrick Herrmann celebrate after Schurrle scored the 1-0 goal next to goalkeeper Jordan Perez from Gibraltar vie for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying group D soccer match Gibraltar vs. Germany at the Algarve Stadium in Faro, Portugal, on 13 June 2015. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa

Germany hand Gibraltar second-half drubbing 13.06.2015

In their final match before the summer break, Germany got an expectedly one-sided 7-0 European Championship qualification win over minnows Gibraltar. But it took a while for things to start going to plan.
12.06.2015 ### German head coach Joachim Loew attends a press conference at the team hotel in Almancil, Portugal, 12 June 2015. Germany will face Gibraltar in the European qualifiers in Faro on 13 June 2015. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa

'We're not here to go on holiday' 12.06.2015

Despite the fact that even just a moderate performance will likely be enough to beat under-powered Gibraltar on Saturday, the Germans say they are definitely not relaxing. Well, maybe just a little bit.
Patrick HERRMANN (Deutschland) lacht. Fussball: Laenderspiel / Testspiel: Deutschland - USA, Koeln, 10.06.2015 Football / Soccer: Friendly match/ Testmatch- Football-Team / Men: Germany vs. USA, Cologne, Germany, June 10, 2015. Ballsport; Bund; DFB; Deutscher; Die Mannschaft; Freundschaftsspiel; Fussball; Fussballspieler; Fußball; Fußballspieler; Herren; Maenner; Nationalmannschaft; SP; SPO; Soccer Boys; Sport; Sportfoto; Team USA; Testmatch; USMNT; diemannschaft; friendly match; international; friendly_competition; soccer; soccer player; men; sports

A loss, but still a victory, for Patrick Herrmann 11.06.2015

Despite another loss for the World Champions, for one of Joachim Löw's squad it was one of the most important nights of his life. Patrick Herrmann enjoyed every minute of his debut, writes DW's André Leslie from Cologne.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Joachim Loew, head coach of Germany reacts during the international friendly match between Germany and USA at RheinEnergieStadion on June 10, 2015 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Joachim Löw's experiments leave questions as US snatch late win over Germany 10.06.2015

Joachim Löw experimented with his side as Germany hosted the USA in Cologne. But he will still have thinking to do ahead of Saturday's qualifier against Gibraltar, as the US snatched a late win over the World Champions.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 10: Bastian Schweinsteiger (L) of Germany battles for the ball with Aron Johannsson of USA during the international friendly match between Germany and USA at RheinEnergieStadion on June 10, 2015 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

As it happened: Germany vs. USA 10.06.2015

The United States of America overcame Germany in Cologne 2-1, as Joachim Löw experimented with his squad before the game against Gibraltar on Saturday. Alex Chaffer provided live coverage of the game.
09.06.2015 **** Bildunterschrift:COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 09: Joachim Loew (L), head coach of German national team attends with Juergen Klinsmann, head coach of the US national team a press conference at Mercedes Benz showroom Cologne ahead of their international friendly match, on June 9, 2015 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Klinsi's undying love for Jogi's team 09.06.2015

He last coached Germany over eight years ago, but somehow his love affair with the DFB team has never really died. Ahead of USA's clash with Germany, Klinsmann shows he still has a soft spot for the side.
The Germany soccers quad take part in training at Cologne's RheinEnergie Stadion ahead of the friendly match against the United States of America. Date: 9/06/2015. Author: Andre Leslie

Germany's Joachim Löw to ring changes against United States 09.06.2015

The world champions take on the USA before the European Championship qualifier at the weekend and the head coach wants to test out some of the fringe players included in his squad.
14.10.2014 Fußball EM-Qualifikation: Deutschland - Irland am 14.10.2014 in Gelsenkirchen (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Deutschlands Jerome Boateng (l) und Mats Hummels nachdenklich. Foto: Thomas Eisenhuth/dpa

Boateng, Hummels to miss game against US 08.06.2015

The German team will be missing two defenders on Wednesday, when they take on the US national team in a friendly in Cologne. Meanwhile, DFB stalwart Lukas Podolski has again been talking about his club future.
