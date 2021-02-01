Germany national football team

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's national football team, coached by Joachim Löw, is one of the most successful soccer teams in the world. The team has won four World Cups over its history: 1954, 1974, 1990 and - most recently - in 2014 in Brazil.
With players like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller, Germany's national football team have a star-studded cast whenever they take to the pitch. The side is regularly involved in friendlies, World Cup and EURO qualifiers as well as major international tournaments. This page is a collection of all recent DW content relating to the team.
Three years after a knee injury derailed his career, Nico Schulz has made his Germany debut. His was a performance marked by highs and lows, but it seems to have been good enough for Joachim Löw to give him another look.
Joachim Löw experimented with his side as Germany hosted the USA in Cologne. But he will still have thinking to do ahead of Saturday's qualifier against Gibraltar, as the US snatched a late win over the World Champions.