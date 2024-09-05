Germany: Munich police report shots fired, large operation

Police in Munich said officers fired at a suspicion person, hitting them, in the area around Karolinenplatz in the city center. It's not far from the Israeli Consulate and a museum focused on the World War II era.

Police in Munich reported a large operation in the city center, saying officers had shot and hit a suspicious individual, early on Thursday.

"A large operation is currently running in the area of Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz. We're on site with multiple officers. Further information will folllow here," Munich police said on social media.

They followed up with more details soon after.

"Police officers fired shots at a suspicious person in the area of Karolinenplatz, the person was struck in this process," they said. "A wide area around the operation is sealed off."

"Currently there are no indications of further suspicious persons, who are connected to this mobilization," police said. "Many officers are on site at the locality and are investigating. Further details will follow."

