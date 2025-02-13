Germany: Munich car 'attack' injures 30, suspect detained

Germany: Munich car 'attack' injures 30, suspect detainedPublished February 13, 2025last updated February 13, 2025
What you need to know
- Police say the suspected perpetrator, an Afghan national, was detained at the scene
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for suspect to be deported
- Opposition leader Friedrich Merz has said "something has to change"
- The Taliban say they are prepared to "cooperate" on deportations in return for a consular presence in Germany
Contrary to earlier reports, Bavarian ministers have said that the suspect was not subject to deportation and was in possession of a valid residency permit
Weidel: 'Under the AfD, the man wouldn't have been here in the first place'
Alice Weidel, the chancellor candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), has insisted that the 24-year-old Afghan national detained on suspicion of driving his car into a trade union march in Munich on Thursday would never even have entered Germany had her party been in power.
"It's always the same pattern: an asylum-seeker comes to Germany, his asylum application is rejected and he's not deported," she said during a live studio talk with voters on public broadcaster ZDF, insisting: "Under the AfD, he wouldn't have been here in the first place."
Weidel placed blame for the incident at the door of Bavarian Premier Markus Söder (CSU), saying: "The question which politicians need to face, especially Söder, is: What was the man even doing here?"
For transparency, Weidel was speaking live just moments after Söder had clarified that the suspect did have a valid residency permit and was not subject to a deportation order as reported earlier (see previous entry below).
"I don't understand these political failures. It's always the same and people are fed up," Weidel continued. "They want solutions, they want secure borders, they want strict enforcement of law and order and they want the deportation of illegal migrants and criminals."
Weidel then faced her first audience question from a man who runs a company that produces highly specialist plastic brain implants, and where 21% of the workforce comes from 27 different countries.
"A diverse and global company policy has led to innovation that we export to 81 different countries," he said, adding that many of the firm's employees now feel afraid and unwelcome.
After first making a point of not using gender-neutral language because "I don't gender," Weidel responded that the AfD only wants to deport what she called illegal migrants and criminals.
Bavarian ministers: Munich suspect had residency and work permit
The Afghan citizen who injured at least 30 people when he drove a car into a trade union march in Munich on Thursday had a valid German residency and work permit and, contrary to initial reports, no criminal record. Nor was he subject to a deportation order.
"According to our current information, the perpetrator's presence [in Germany] was absolutely legal," Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told the dpa news agency.
According to Herrmann, the man, now 24, arrived in Germany as an accompanied, underage refugee in 2016. His asylum application was rejected in 2020 and a deportation order issued. This, however, was overturned in Munich in April 2021 and a residency permit issued several months later.
Herrmann said the man then attended school and completed an apprenticeship before working as a store detective for two security firms. A misunderstanding regarding a criminal record emerged because of the man's presence at several shoplifting trials.
"He wasn't there as a suspect but as a witness," said Herrmann.
Bavarian Premier Markus Söder, like Herrmann a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told broadcaster ZDF: "The perpetrator was previously rather inconspicuous. He was not subject to deportation."
Scholz: Data protection must not stand in way of security
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suggested that data protection laws are preventing German authorities from identifying potential perpetrators of terrorist acts early.
Scholz was answering questions from a live studio audience on German public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday evening ahead of the federal elections on February 23, and was inevitably asked about the attack in Munich earlier in the day.
One resident of the city of Solingen, where three people were killed and eight more injured in a knife attack in August 2024, said she and her family felt "afraid" and asked Scholz if he carries responsibility for the "murders" which have taken place?
"Every single one of these acts is unbearable," Scholz responded, saying it was the responsibility of every politician to see what can be done.
"In my opinion, domestic security must take priority," he said. "We need to trip these people up before they can act. We can't look into what everyone is saying but these perpetrators do tend to make comments which should set off alarms. We can't allow data protection to stand in the way of that."
He said that repeat offenders must be more strictly punished and insisted that he had taken action to ensure that more people are deported, for instance with deportation flights to Afghanistan.
"I repeat: non-German citizens who commit such acts must expect to be deported," he said.
Taliban offer cooperation on Afghanistan deportations
The Islamist rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban, have said they would be prepared to cooperate with Germany on the deportation of Afghan asylum seekers — in return for the reestablishment of a consulate in Germany.
"We have shown that we are ready to reestablish consular services for Afghans in Germany which would cover all aspects of migration," a spokesman for the Taliban's Foreign Ministry told the dpa news agency in the wake of the car attack in Munich on Thursday.
The group are not prepared, however, to allow deportations via third countries such as Pakistan, which they say would breach existing international conventions.
"We are not prepared to accept irregular processes which circumvent Afghanistan and pose a danger for our national security," the spokesman said.
Critics have warned against official discussions with the Taliban, fearing the Islamists could exploit such cooperation with a western state to boost their international profile and reduce their geopolitical isolation.
The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops, sweeping through the country in a lightning campaign which culminated in chaotic scenes in the capital, Kabul.
Bavarian AfD demands resignation of Bavarian Premier Söder
The Bavarian branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has called for the resignation of Bavarian Premier Markus Söder following the attack in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, Germany's largest state.
The leader of the AfD's group in the state parliament, Katrin Ebner-Steiner, said Söder was "politically responsible for this terror attack."
The chairman of the AfD's Bavarian chapter, Stephan Protschka, said Söder "is not able to guarantee our safety" and also demanded the resignation of Bavarian State Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.
Ebner-Steiner also demanded that "all [migrants] who have been ordered to leave the country be detained and held in pre-deportation custody."
According to the regional Bavarian Interior Ministry, responding to a request from Ebner-Steiner last month, there are currently over 25,000 migrants awaiting deportation in Bavaria. Ebner-Steiner did not elaborate on how exactly such a large number of people ought to be detained.
Both Söder and Herrmann are senior figures in the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister-party of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which is currently topping pre-election polls.
Ex-finance minister Lindner demands tougher migration policy
Former German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has called for tougher migration and deportation policies following the car ramming attack in Munich. He said the incident followed a pattern and accused the government of state failure.
"I can't do this ritualized consternation anymore because, alongside the sadness at such an act, a cold anger is growing inside me," said the leader of the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), who were the junior partner in the coalition government until Lindner was dismissed in November.
"We need more control and consistency in migration, but also effective deportations, especially to Afghanistan," he said, referring to the nationality of the suspected perpetrator.
Lindner claimed that such policies had not been possible with his former coalition partners, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens.
"Those who are not prepared to follow through with the necessary consequences [of such attacks] should not be permitted to carry political responsibility in Germany [and] should not be determining the fate of this country."
The relatively small FDP, which has regularly acted as a junior partner in coalition governments, is currently polling at around 4% ahead of federal elections later this month, and facing a battle to overcome the minimum 5% hurdle required to enter parliament.
Police say attack on shelter for asylum seekers thwarted
Elsewhere near the eastern city of Dresden, police arrested a German national suspected of plotting an attack against a shelter for asylum seekers.
Prosecutors said they had received "an anonymous tip-off on February 12 that a 21-year-old German man from the Meissen area had armed himself with explosives to carry out an attack on a shelter for asylum seekers in Senftenberg."
Senfenberg, a small town in the eastern state of Brandenburg, lies almost 70 kilometers (roughly 43 miles) north of Dresden.
Police raided two properties in the Meissen area in Saxony on Wednesday evening, confiscating "two pyrotechnic objects, knuckle dusters, folding knives" and various other weapons.
The suspect was taken into "provisional custody," the police and prosecutors said.
Extremism and Terrorism department probes ramming incident
A prosecution department which investigates extremism and terrorism has taken over the probe into Thursday's ramming incident.
Bavaria's Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich and the police both said that the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism at the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office was taking over the investigation.
Police added that there were "indications of an extremist background," while the German dpa news agency reported that the suspect was believed to have published what it described as an Islamist post on social media shortly before the attack.
'Something has to change,' CDU chancellor candidate Merz says on Munich ramming
Friederich Merz, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU)'s leader and candidate for chancellor in the upcoming elections, has stressed that "something has to change in Germany," reacting to the ramming incident.
"The safety of the people in Germany will be our top priority," Merz said in a post on X. "We will consistently enforce law and order."
Merz's CDU is leading election polls with roughly 30% support among the German public.
'Maximum firmness' must be shown, Interior Minister Faeser says
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser vowed "maximum firmness" following Thursday's ramming incident.
Faeser, of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), noted that the suspect was "once again a young man from Afghanistan."
She noted that laws on violent criminals' deportation have been "massively tightened" and must now be enforced.
She said that Germany is the only country in Germany returning Afghans back to Afghanistan despite Taliban rule over the country.
Scholz says attack suspect must be punished and deported
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Thursday's car ramming incident as "awful," adding that the suspect must be punished and deported.
"What has happened is awful," Scholz told reporters. "From my point of view it is quite clear, this attacker cannot count on any mercy, he must be punished and he must leave the country."
Scholz is the chancellor candidate for his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the coming parliamentary elections, where migration issues have been at the forefront of debates. The opposition conservativeChristian Democratic Party (CDU), which is leading in the polls, has accused the Scholz government of being too lenient on migration issues.
Verdi union 'shocked' at attack on their rally
Verdi, the union which organized the rally that the car rammed into during Thursday's suspected attack, said it was "deeply dismayed and shocked" by the incident during the "peaceful demonstration."
"At present, we have no reliable information about the background to the incident. We are not taking part in speculation and are awaiting the police investigation,” Verdi Chairman Frank Werneke said in a statement.
He added this was a "difficult moment" for all union colleagues.
"We trade unions stand for solidarity with one another, especially in such a dark hour."
Incident likely unconnected to MSC, says Bavarian interior minister
Bavaria's interior minister, Joachim Hermann has said authorities "do not believe at present that there is any connection" with the Munich Security Conference (see below) that is due to start on Friday and has already triggered heightened security in the city.
Hermann said any potential motive of the driver had first to be investigated more closely.
Hermann also said the man was known to police, having committed shoplifting and drugs offenses in the past.
Bavaria's Söder says Germany needs 'fundamental' change
The Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has said the ramming incident in Munich shows a need for fundamental change in Germany.
"An Afghan citizen drove a car into a crowd and injured many people, some very seriously," Söder posted in response to the car plowing into a police-secured demonstration march by the Verdi trade union.
"This is not the first attack of this kind. Sympathy and coming to terms with the past are important. But something fundamental has to change in Germany," Söder wrote on the messaging platform X.
The arrested driver of the small car was a 24-year-old asylum seeker, police said.
Speaking to reporters, Söder described the incident as "a slap in the face."
Car 'attack' in Munich as city prepares to host high-level security conference, with world leaders to attend
The Bavarian capital Munich is currently preparing for the annual Munich Security Conference (MSC), amid tight security ahead of the major gathering of foreign policy experts and global leaders.
Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann said authorities did not believe Thursday's suspected attack was related to the upcoming conference, scheduled to kick off on Friday.
Set to take place at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich's city center, the conference is due to be attended by US Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among other world leaders.
Conference management expressed "great shock" at Thursday's car-ramming incident, adding they were in contact with police.