 Germany mulls requests to host Sea-Watch migrants | News | DW | 18.06.2019

News

Germany mulls requests to host Sea-Watch migrants

Dozens of cities, including Berlin and Rottenburg, have offered to take in migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. But German authorities have said resettling 53 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch would require EU support.

Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel

The German Interior Ministry has confirmed that it received formal requests from more than 50 municipalities to host migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by German NGO Sea-Watch, DPA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Around 60 cities and towns across Germany on Friday offered to host 53 migrants who were rescued off the coast of Libya last week. They announced an alliance called "Safe Havens" to coordinate their efforts.

However, German authorities must first approve the requests before the migrants could be resettled in Germany. An Interior Ministry spokesman said that while a solution would not be ruled out, EU support was necessary.

Read more: Europe's migrant rescue boats face uncertain future

Migrants rescued by Sea-Watch 3 vessel

Sea-Watch said all the migrants "need protection" after departing to Europe from conflict-ridden Libya

Italy blocks rescue ship

Italian authorities have blocked the rescue vessel from entering territorial waters, saying attempts to do so would be met with strict fines.

On Wednesday, hard-line Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini threatened to use new measures that allow his ministry to ban ships from entering territorial waters if deemed a threat to public security and order.

"This is the umpteenth time Sea-Watch, which is a real pirate ship, has done something like this," said Salvini. If Sea-Watch breaks the ban, it could be fined up to €50,000 ($56,000).

However, on Saturday, Salvini approved 10 migrants to leave the ship, including children, pregnant women and two sick men.

Read more: Follow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities?

Deadly voyage

Human rights groups have criticized Salvini, who leads Italy's far-right League Party, for blocking rescue boats from docking at Italian ports, calling his approach a "repressive management of the migratory phenomenon."

Nearly half a million irregular migrants have crossed the central Mediterranean and made landfall in Italy since 2015, according figures provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Since January, more than 340 migrants have died attempting the dangerous journey.

Read more: Southern EU leaders criticize migrant rescue ships

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


